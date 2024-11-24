Latest Reported Diddy Party Detail Involves A $25,000 House Rental And Specialized Locks Installed On Doors. What An Insider Says
More insight on what went into Sean Combs' infamous events.
We’re still months away from P. Diddy going in front of a judge to defend himself following his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and more, and new details continue to come out about the record executive’s infamous parties and “freak offs.” The one that’s caught the most attention was that more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant were confiscated from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes, but some new reported details involve a rental house and specialized locks that were allegedly installed on doors.
A video from a 2014 birthday party that P. Diddy threw for Meek Mills recently resurfaced, exposing new details about the famous bashes, including sushi being served off of a nude woman’s body. Jason Haight, who was the resident manager of the property where that party was held, has now spoken out about his dealings with the rapper’s team. He told the NY Post that he was contacted by phone and that requests were made regarding some of the amenities at the Parisian Palace in Las Vegas, including the installation of double-sided locks:
The property that Diddy rented for the event was a 15,000-square-foot mansion, which Jason Haight managed from 2005 to 2017. His business partner was hired to film the party, and Haight reportedly edited the footage. In terms of figuring out the terms of the rental, the manager said:
Jason Haight said he told the record producer beforehand that he would remain on the property in a detached guest house in case any issues arose — which he did for all rentals — but that he would stay from the party unless he was summoned.
Diddy’s team also allegedly installed their own smoke detectors and had an insurance policy to cover the mansion, its contents and any “loss of life” for the event. The party reportedly lasted until around 3 a.m., and it sounds like cleanup was quite the task. The property manager continued:
Other details have come out about Diddy’s freak offs, including one woman who described seeing people having sex and doing drugs and a planner who called it “wall-to-wall debauchery” as they detailed the installation of lots of mirrors and hiring performers, acrobats and sometimes even getting live animals. It’s also alleged that women had to be under a specific weight to enter the parties.
As those involved in the events speak out about their dealings with Sean Combs, the rapper is in prison awaiting word on whether or not he will be released on bond as he awaits trial. Previous attempts to post bail were denied, but a judge delayed the decision on his latest attempt to this week.
P. Diddy’s trial is currently set to begin May 5, 2025, and he could face up to life in prison if found guilty on the multiple charges.
