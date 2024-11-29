'It's Clear The Criminal Allegation Has Impacted Buyer Interest.' Home Diddy Used For Freak Offs Still On The Market Months After Mogul Listed It For Millions

Diddy spent Thanksgiving Day in prison — where the menu offered some traditional fare to its residents — after a judge denied his bond request for a third time . As he sits in jail awaiting his court date that’s scheduled for May 5, 2025, his home in Los Angeles sits on the market nearly three months after he put it up for sale. The Beverly Hills estate was one that was raided by federal agents back in March, and according to sources, the bad press has had an impact on potential buyers.

The Holmby Hills mansion is seated on “Billionaire’s Row,” boasting neighbors including Kylie Jenner and the Playboy Mansion, and it is one of the homes associated with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ infamous days-long sex parties known as Freak Offs. Authorities found more than a thousand bottles of lubricant when they raided the residence, and the rapper has been accused of using drugs and alcohol at the parties to coerce attendees into sex acts that were filmed. An insider said the publicity surrounding the home has curbed interest, telling People :

The property itself is stunning, yet it's clear that the criminal allegations has impacted buyer interest. There has been some overseas curiosity from high-profile international buyers, but no serious offers.

The only solution, according to the source, will be to find a buyer who can see “beyond the headlines,” but that’s easier said than done, and it’s "definitely an uphill battle." They continued:

It's already a challenging market with buyers being more cautious in general Coupled with the property's high profile and recent news, it's making it a tougher sell.

The size and price of the estate could also play a part. P. Diddy is reportedly trying to make a profit, asking for $61 million for the home that he paid $40 million for a decade ago. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are having similar issues offloading their family home amid their divorce. They listed their house with the steep price tag of $68 million this summer and reportedly haven’t received any serious offers either.

However, at least in Bennifer’s case, that doesn’t seem to be all that unusual. Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim said property of that size does often stay on the market for six months or more . The big question in Diddy’s case really is if and how much investors are turned off by his arrest and the accusations against him.

A house making headlines isn’t always a deal-breaker for buyers, though, it seems. The home where Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub in October 2023 was sold for $8.55 million a year after the tragedy. That is, of course, far less than Diddy or JLo and Ben Affleck are asking for their own homes.

Sean Combs’ property includes a 17,000-square-foot mansion with 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms that includes a gym, wine cellar, recording studio, movie theater, separate 3,000-square-foot guest house and more. Diddy reportedly kept his primary residence in Miami, and sources said the decision to sell in Beverly Hills was not a response to his legal woes, but had always been the plan. We’ll have to see if he is, in fact, able to execute.