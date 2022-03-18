Disney+’s Cheaper By The Dozen Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

It has been nearly 20 years since the successful Steve Martin and Bonnie-Hunt led Cheaper by the Dozen (a remake itself) was released in theaters, and so a reboot of the franchise was bound to happen sooner or later. And now that day has come…

If you have a Disney+ subscription and have checked the new movie (or plan on watching it soon), you probably want to know where you've seen all those familiar faces (like Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff) as well as all those not-so-familiar faces in the Cheaper by the Dozen cast, in the past (there are so many kids, as the name would imply). Well, look no further, because we have a list of all the stars and where you’ve seen them before…

(Image credit: Disney+)

Gabrielle Union (Zoey Baker)

Gabrielle Union takes on the role of Zoey Baker, one of the two parents at the center of the massive Cheaper By The Dozen ensemble cast. For well over a quarter-century now, Union has appeared in dozens of iconic film and TV roles that include both remembered classics and forgotten gems.

Whether she was appearing in Bad Boys II (which got its own spinoff series years after the fact) or giving career-making performances in Bring It On, or even doing modern-day William Shakespeare adaptations like 10 Things I Hate About You, there’s a chance you’ve seen Union on more than one occasion throughout her career. And, let’s not forget her work on the small screen, which includes 7th Heaven, Being Mary Jane, and The Lion Guard.



(Image credit: Disney+)

Zach Braff (Paul Baker)

Stepping in as Paul, the second parent in the gigantic extended Baker family, is Zach Braff, who has remained a fixture of film and TV since getting his break with the long-running medical comedy series, Scrubs 20, years ago.

Outside of providing some stellar moments as J.D. in the best Scrubs episodes, Braff has brought his unique style of humor and sensibility to movies like Garden State (which he also wrote and directed), the 2005 adaptation of the Chicken Little books, The Last Kiss, Wish I Was Here, and the ABC sitcom Alex, Inc. Braff’s director-only projects include Going in Style, an episode of Ted Lasso, and Solos. Braff also directed The Comeback Trail, a crime comedy starring Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman that was slated for release in 2020 but has been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Journee Brown (Deja)

Stepping in as Deja, one of the 12 Baker kids in the new and improved Cheaper by the Dozen, is Journee Brown.

Including Cheaper by the Dozen, Brown only has three credits to her name so far in her young career, including Jordana Spiro’s 2018 drama, Night Comes On, and two episodes of the popular Netflix series Orange is the New Black, on which she portrayed a younger version of Vicky Jeudy’s character, Janae Watson.



(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Kylie Rogers (Ella)

Kylie Rogers shows up in the Cheaper by the Dozen cast as Ella Baker, one of the older kids in the crowded yet fun-loving home.

Throughout her career, which goes back to a brief appearance on the long-running soap opera series, Days of Our Lives back, in 2012, Rogers has split her time between the small screen and the silver screen for several dozen performances. Her TV work includes one-off roles on shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Chicago P.D., and Yellowstone (she played the younger version of Beth Dutton in the show’s first season). Major TV roles include Home Before Dark and The Whispers.

Over the years, Rogers has landed roles in movies like Skin, Collateral Beauty, Space Station 762, and Mojave to name only a few. She is next set to appear in Ari Aster’s upcoming comedy horror movie Disappointed Blvd. alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, and numerous others, according to Deadline.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Aryan Simhadri (Haresh)

Taking on the role of Haresh in Cheaper by the Dozen is Aryan Simhadri, who has started to build up an impressive list of credits since making his acting debut on How to Live with Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life), in 2013.

Since then, Simhadri has shown up on shows like Will & Grace, Teachers, The Unicorn, Just Roll with It, and Adventures in Wonder Park, as well as a list of film productions that includes Spin, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and The Main Event.



(Image credit: Disney+)

Leo A. Perry (Luca)

Although one of the least-experiences members of the Cheaper by the Dozen cast, Leo A. Perry, who plays Luca, probably won’t be in that category much longer.

Outside of the new Disney+ streaming exclusive, Perry has appeared on an episode of black-ish as well as The Big Leap, which was his first role back in 2021.



(Image credit: Disney+)

Mykal-Michelle Harris (Luna)

Despite being one of the youngest members of the Cheaper by the Dozen cast, Mykal-Michelle Harris, who takes on the role of Luna, is actually one of the faces in the Disney+ movie with the most credits to her name, astoundingly enough.

Whether it is through her role of Santamonica Johnson on mixed-ish, Madeline on The Affair, or the younger version of Bonnie on Big Little Lies (fingers crossed for a third season of the popular HBO show), or even that of Alice Baxter on the Disney Channel original series, Raven’s Home, there’s a good chance you recognize Harris. Her other performances, which go back to 2016, include The Gospel, The Karma Club, A Kid Called Mayonnaise, and several other movies, shows, and short films.



(Image credit: Disney+)

Christian Cote And Sebastian Cote (Bailey And Bronx)

Taking on the roles of Bailey and Bronx in Disney's latest film adaptation of Cheaper by the Dozen are relative newcomers Christian and Sebastian Cote, whose careers only just got started in 2020 with a small role as George Keller (they both stepped in for the role) on the Hulu original horror drama series, Monsterland, which also featured performances from the likes of Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, and Bill Camp, to name just a few of the many stars on the show that saw seemingly everyday people interacting with fallen angels, werewolves, and mythic beasts.



(Image credit: Disney+)

Andre Robinson (DJ)

Taking on the role of DJ, one of Zoey and Paul Baker’s many children, in the Cheaper by the Dozen cast is Andre Robinson, who has been all over the place since providing voice-work for the 2013 video game, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Since then, Robinson has either appeared in or provided his voice for roles in movies like Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Ron’s Gon Wrong (which is streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max), The Hurricane Heist, Ferdinand, The Dark Tower, 12 Years a Slave, and Despicable Me 2. His TV work includes The Loud House, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Summer Camp Island, A Tale Dark & Grimm, American Dad, Family Guy, and New Girl, to name just a small portion of his work.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Caylee Blosenski (Harley)

Caylee Blosenski shows up in the Disney+ streaming movie Cheaper by the Dozen as Harley, one of the 12 kids living under Zoey and Paul’s crowded roof. This is the first film role for the young actress, but Blosenski did take on the role of Marty Cavanaugh in the 2021 scripted podcast documentary series, Last Known Position, which followed a group of experts as they attempted to trace and recover a plane that mysteriously vanished in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

(Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

Luke Prael (Seth)

Taking on the role of Seth in Cheaper by the Dozen is up-and-coming actor Luke Prael, who has a handful of roles to his name since making his debut several years ago.

It all started for Prael with the 2016 short drama film, Boy in a Backpack, which he followed up with an appearance in Boarding School. Outside of Cheaper by the Dozen, Prael’s biggest movie to date is Bo Burnham’s 2018 coming-of-age comedy, Eighth Grade, in which he played Aiden.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Erika Christensen (Kate)

Erika Christensen shows up in Cheaper by the Dozen as Kate, who is seen in the movie’s trailer not being all that observant when babysitting the Baker kids while Zoey and Paul are out of the house.

Christensen’s career goes back to the 1997 film adaptation of classic sitcom series Leave it to Beaver. Following a string of TV appearances on shows like The Practice, Frasier, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Touched by an Angel, Christensen landed one of her most prominent roles to date as Caroline Wakefield in Steven Soderbergh’s Academy Award-winning drama, Traffic.

Her other film roles include Swimfan, The Upside of Anger, The Tortured, and Kimi, to name only a few. Christensen’s work on the small screen includes Parenthood, The Geena Davis Show, Ten Days in the Valley, and Wicked City.

And, that’s just the main Cheaper by the Dozen cast, as other familiar faces like June Diane Raphael, Ron Funches, and others pop up throughout the latest Disney+ movie. If you want to know what else is coming out on the popular streaming service or your local theater, check out CinemaBlend’s list of all the 2022 movie releases so you don’t miss a thing.