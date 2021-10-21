Dune Streaming: How To Watch The Denis Villeneuve Sci-Fi Epic

It is finally happening. Dune , Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi epic opens in theaters Thursday, October 21 after what seems like years of anticipation, hype, and multiple delays. But if you can’t get to your local theater to watch the movie CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg called a “ stunning cinematic experience ,” fear not because you can watch Dune streaming on HBO Max with little to no trouble at all (if you have the right subscription anyway). Below we will break down how to watch hopefully the first chapter of a multi-part story unfold, additional information on its release, and how you can watch David Lynch’s 1984 Dune adaptation for those who want to compare the two later on.

How To Watch Dune Streaming

Just like with the rest of the slate of 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical releases, you can watch Denis Villeneuve’s epic streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, October 21 at 6:00 pm ET, the same day it arrives in theaters, but only for a month before the new movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and the rest of the Dune cast, fades away from the popular streaming service. Starting October 21, you have 31 days to watch Dune on the platform, but only if you have the full ad-free subscription for HBO Max and not the less expensive ad-supported model.

When you’re ready to watch Dune streaming, all you will need to do log into HBO Max through the website or a compatible streaming device and get started.

Watch The Dune trailer on HBO Max. If you have not yet become an HBO Max subscriber, you can sign up here.

When Will Dune Be Available On HBO Max For Good

Dune may be going away near the end of November 2021, but don’t worry, you will be traveling back to Arrakis and watching those giant sandworms again in the not-so-distant future when the movie comes back to HBO Max for good. An exact date has not yet been provided, but all of the Warner Bros. movies that opened in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously that have returned all came back around five months after their initial release. This was most recently the case with Those Who Wish Me Dead , which was added back to HBO Max in late September 2021, a little less than five months after its initial offering. That being said, it seems like we can expect to see Dune return for good at some point in or around March 2022.

How To Watch David Lynch’s Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation isn’t the first (and it probably won’t be the last) adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel. In fact, there are multiple movies, miniseries, and documentaries about the influential piece of sci-fi literature that have been released over the years. One of the most notable is David Lynch’s 1984 version of Dune starring Kyle MacLachlan, Sting, and Sean Young, which is currently streaming on HBO Max. If you want to check it out before or after watching the latest incarnation, you can do so by clicking on any of the links below.

Watch Dune (1984) on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Dune (1984) on Amazon.

Buy Dune (1984) on DVD/Blu-ray on Amazon.