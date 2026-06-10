Dutton Ranch Is Setting Up A Big Death, And I Won't Settle For Anything That Isn't Gloriously Violent

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Dutton Ranch’s latest episode on Paramount Network or via Paramount+ subscription, so be warned!

The latest episode of Dutton Ranch, “Peaceful Find Peace,” delivered a surprising cold-blooded murder, though for a character that neither we nor Carter knew all that well. (Love Ray McKinnon, but Dwight did not seem like the best influence for Carter, or anyone.) The installment also pulled Rip and Beth deeper into Beulah Jackson’s 10 Petals Ranch, while bringing her youngest son Rob-Will back into the picture. Which I think we can all agree means that dude is going to die real-real soon.

Regardless of if anyone agrees with this next part or not, I think whatever fate comes Rob-Will’s way needs to be an exercise in over-the-top violence and humiliation, standing out amongst other big deaths throughout the 2026 TV schedule. I cannot stand him, and I will not stand for the rest of the season playing out without the youngest Jackson offspring meeting a gloriously violent maker.

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Rob-Will Jackson Is The Worstest Of The Worst, And Him Staying Alive Helps No One

Jai Courtney is almost too good at playing awful people. For an extremely applicable example, see 2025's Dangerous Animals, which also saw him co-starring opposite a Yellowstone vet in Hassie Harrison. Rob-Will Jackson is definitely another notch in that belt, and he's the kind of character that seemingly no one else likes or gets anything positive from.

Dutton Ranch starts with Rob-Will murdering the Ten Petals foreman Wes, and then dumping the body in an overtly shallow grave that took Rip zero time to stumble across. So that's like three terrible decisions right there.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Beyond that, Rob-Will also makes life worse for his brothers and his mom with his substance abuse and poor decision-making skills, as evidenced by everything above. Beulah & Co. tried to take him out of the picture in the least damning way by sending him to rehab, but him showing back up with that sh-t-eating grim means that stint clearly didn't stick.

His return, timed with Rip taking over as Ten Petals' foreman, is likely to result in some heightened fireworks in upcoming episodes, and none of it should go well at all for ol' Rob-Will.

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Also, just to put it out there: the name Rob-Will sucks. It's more of a boring sentence than a name anyway. Probably not enough of a reason to wish a character dead, but I don't feel bad about it.

I Really Hope Rip Gets To Brutally End Rob-Will's Existence

I suppose I may be projecting a little here, since Rob-Will hasn't even put in that much time on Dutton Ranch so far, but it's so easy to foresee that character mucking up every single thing he touches or looks at or thinks about. And I cannot see him walking around his family's ranch for more than a few minutes without being a giant pain in Rip's rear end. Especially since he already started mess with the ranch hand Azul.

For all that Rip will presumably want to stay on Beulah's good side here in the early days of their working relationship, I don't see him suffering Rob-Will's spontaneous actions for very long. So I'm already waiting for the moment when he snaps.

(Image credit: Paramount)

To that end, I think Rip killing off Rob-Will would be a great way for Dutton Ranch to introduce its stand-in for Yellowstone's "Train Station," where the protagonists would dump the bodies of those that got in their way. Nothing sounds better to me than Rob-Will being on that first train making its way in. Although if Rip annihilates the character in such a way where there isn't even enough solid matter for him to dump anywhere, that works, too.

Plus, given all the snakes that are in the Texas area where they film the show, I'd be okay if a group of a hundred snakes all chewed through Rob-Will's face at once. Might be hard to wrangle that, though.

To reiterate: I hate Rob-Will and can't wait for him to get blown into oblivion. So it better happen in one of the next four episodes streaming on Paramount+ on Friday mornings (or airing on Paramount Network on Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET.