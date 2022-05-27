Emergency Streaming: How To Watch The Thriller Online

The summer movie season is moving at full-speed and kids aren’t even out of school yet. With massive hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already bringing in a ton of cash, and Top Gun: Maverick looking to do the same over Memorial Day weekend, there are a ton of options to choose from for the moviegoing population. But, what if you want something that’s just as thrilling and exciting and doesn’t require you to leave the comfort of your own home? What if you want to watch Emergency streaming?

Well, if both of those questions pique your interest and you’re looking for an exciting way to spend a couple of hours, you’ll be happy to hear that as of Friday, May 27, 2022, you can watch Carey Williams’ new movie that follows college seniors Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler) as their plan to attend every party on their “legendary tour” is thrown for a loop and turns into a night they’ll never forget, but for all the wrong reasons. Let’s break down how to watch one of the 2022 movie releases online right now…

Where Is Emergency Streaming?

If you want to watch Emergency streaming the weekend it comes out or anytime after that, you will be able to do so on Amazon Prime Video, which makes sense, considering Amazon Studios is handling the release of Carey Williams’ terrifying yet humorous thriller about one hellacious night gone wrong. And, since just about everyone and their mother has an Amazon Prime subscription, there isn’t much you’ll need to do besides search for the movie on the streaming app or check out the link found just below.

Stream Emergency on Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting Friday, May 27.

Are There Other Ways To Watch Emergency?

In the event you don’t have access to Amazon Prime and all its bells and whistles or you prefer watching movies on the big screen, you’re in luck, because Emergency is playing in select theaters nationwide. Like a lot of the other Amazon Studios releases, Emergency was given a brief theatrical window in major movie markets, but if you want to see the thrilling story on the biggest screen possible, you’ll want to act fast as it won’t be showing all that long.

If You’ve Already Watched Emergency…

If you were lucky enough to have already watched Emergency, either at its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2022, during its limited theatrical run, or before you knew about this article, stick around because there are a few stories you probably want to check out at CinemaBlend.

There is Sarah El-Mahmoud’s glowing review (4.5 out of 5 stars) where she called it a “new all-time great college buddy comedy” while also praising the movie’s clever concept and ability to walk a line between “social relevance and lighthearted humor.” And CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg had similar remarks about the movie upon its world premiere earlier in the year, calling it “impressive” and “powerful.” Then there is an episode of the ReelBlend where director Carey Williams sat down to talk about the movie with the podcast’s host and CinemaBlend managing director, Sean O’Connell.

Hopefully, this clears any confusion you may have in terms of watching Emergency streaming. And, don’t forget to check out all the other great movies on Amazon Prime after you finish it up.