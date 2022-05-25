Talking 'Emergency' With Director Carey Williams

Powered by RedCircle

Director Carey Williams sat down with Sean O’Connell at this year’s SXSW in Austin to discuss his new film Emergency. The film, which stars RJ Cyler and Donald Elise Watkins, is available in select theaters, and will be streaming on Prime Video. In our interview, Sean and Carey discuss casting the film, shooting so much at night, how the film went from a short to a feature, the creative origins of its social commentary and more.

