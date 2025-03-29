I'm Excited For Ted Lasso Season 4, But I'm A Bit Concerned In The Direction They're Going For It

Alright, we need to talk about Ted Lasso Season 4 because…I have words.

Now, because you come at me with pitchforks and tomatoes and all that stuff, I would like to preface this by saying I am the biggest supporter of this series. I think it is one of the best Apple TV+ shows (even though Severance overtook it in popularity this year). Because of this show, I've had so many amazing moments and met amazing people.

But with the confirmation that Season 4 of the series is finally happening after reports were floating around that it would happen, I knew I needed to talk about it. So, let's get into it.

As Someone Who Loves The First Three Seasons, I'm Here For A Fourth

Before I get into my issue with the upcoming fourth season, I want to say that I have wanted more from this show for so long.

I love Ted Lasso. This show has given me so much advice that it honestly sat with me for hours on end. It introduced me to actors that I truly love. The Ted Lasso cast has given me characters that I have related to, loved, and cherished.

Heck, this series even made me love watching soccer. I never loved watching soccer. I'm an American football girl through and through—I went to Penn State! But there is nothing quite like watching the Richmond soccer (football in the U.K.) team win—or lose. Those games are electrifying, even if they are all fictional. But they're all based on real soccer experiences.

To learn that a fourth season is confirmed is one of the best things I've heard in 2025. But there's one thing about this upcoming season that I need to talk about.

But I'm Not So Sure That Following A Woman's Team Is The Correct Path, And Not For The Reasons You Think

From the report we got straight from the star, Jason Sudeikis, on the New Heights podcast, he said that Lasso is going to be leading a women's soccer team now. I have a few issues with that, but not for the reasons you probably expect.

I could not care less that this is a women's soccer team. In fact, I should be excited, considering I am a woman, and I love watching women play soccer. The U.S. Women's Soccer Team is legit and offers some of the best sports viewing experiences I have ever witnessed in the last five years or so.

My main issue, though, is that we don't know these people.

I know, I know—your argument will be, "Oh, we didn't know the team in the first season. What's so wrong about meeting a whole new group of people?" To that, I say, yes, we didn't know the main players of Richmond in the first season of Ted Lasso, but we grew to know them and love them.

And now, in the middle of the series, we're swapping out? For a whole new team?

I totally understand cast shake-ups, obviously. As someone who has been working in entertainment journalism for nearly five years now, I have seen cast lists come and go and change at the drop of a hat. But for something like Ted Lasso, where the series doesn't just revolve around the titular character but the people that surround him, it bothers me.

Giving us a whole new team in the middle of the series kind of defeats the point of us loving the original team and watching them grow and adapt with time. I don't know if we're going to get the same reaction in Season 4.

Ted Is Still In America At This Point, But Will He Come Back To England?

Also, the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale (originally the series finale, but I guess not anymore) ended with Ted literally flying back to America, Roy becoming the new club manager, and so much changing so quickly.

So, is he going to coach a women's team in America? Or are we going to go back to England again and forget all about those extremely emotional goodbyes? I mean, I feel like we have to because the culture shock that Ted experienced—as well as his moments with the Richmond fandom—was a big part of what made the show so much fun.

But if he comes back, are we going to get that same experience from someone who is coaching a women's team? Or is that pitch that Keeley gave to Rebecca going to be where Ted goes, and he has to build a team from the ground up in England? I'm not sure, and I don't know if it's going to work out the way we want.

Are We Ever Going To See The Other Players Again?

Another thing that bothers me about Season 4 of Ted Lasso and the team change is that it feels like we are never going to see the original team again—the ones that we truly loved.

When the reports of Season 4 first came out a little while ago , Phil Dunster was one of the few main characters who wouldn't come back, which felt like a significant loss. We all ended up liking Jamie Tartt by the end of Season 3, and, reportedly, hearing that he won't be back is sad.

But it makes me think of what might happen to all the other players—like Sam, Colin, or anyone else. Are they just… going to be in the background and mentioned once or twice, or will we actually see these characters again?

I'll Still Watch The Fourth Season, But I'm A Little Wary

Look, I can complain until the cows come home, but at the end of the day, I'm still going to watch Season 4.

This is the girl who openly cried during the Ted Lasso Christmas special and would have literally done anything for more story a couple of years ago. As long as Jason Sudeikis is back in the series, which he is, it's still going to be Ted Lasso.

But a part of me feels melancholy about the potential to lose out on the team that we've all grown to love. Perhaps my mind will shift with time, and I'll learn to love the women's team just as much, maybe even more. But only time will tell.

I think it might be time for a Ted Lasso rewatch. It's time to settle down and keep repeating, "Football is life!"