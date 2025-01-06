Selena Gomez Is Rocking A Cinderella Look At The Golden Globes, And Her Red Carpet Quotes Are Worthy Of The Disney Princess

Awards season is here, and that means the stars were out and shining in their most stunning outfits at the Golden Globe Awards, which aired Sunday on the 2025 TV schedule . Before any winners were announced, though, and even before Nikki Glaser got the audience laughing as the evening’s host , the biggest TV and movie stars walked the red carpet. Many of the actors opted for black attire, and there were a few golden moments as well, which is to be expected from such an awards show. All of that made Selena Gomez’s blue gown stand out even more as she looked every bit a real-life Cinderella.

Selena Gomez was up for two awards at the 2025 Golden Globes — nominated for best supporting female actor for Emilia Pérez and best female actor in Only Murders in the Building — and for her big night she chose a blue custom Prada column gown with apron skirt detailing, Elle reports.

Her hair was giving old Hollywood vibes, and she sported jewelry from Tiffany & Co., with the diamonds only adding to the Cinderella feel of it all. If the double nominee wasn’t already piquing the interest of everyone over at Disney in what she called “Cinderella meets Jackie O.,” her red carpet comments solidified that she’s worthy of Disney princess status. When asked about the biggest misconception about her, she responded thoughtfully:

I’m not sure it’s more about misconceptions, other than that I’m genuinely happy where I am and I feel great. People tend to question every part of my life, but that’s OK. I think as long as I know where I am and who I’m around, I’m solid.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to rumors and speculation about all aspects of her life, and she’s often touted the emotional benefits of a good social media break . Even as the multihyphenate celebrated her recent engagement to Benny Blanco , she got pulled into the possible drama in her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Bieber, when fans thought he might have sent Gomez a secret message via his social media posts.

Hopefully that was far from her mind Sunday, though, as she got to show off her dazzling sparkler with her fiance by her side. Benny Blanco was dressed in white as he sat next to Selena Gomez, and the two even got a shout-out in Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue. She seemed just as excited as the rest of us to see how happy the couple look together.

I mean, how can you not respect the fact that not only did Benny Blanco pick out a beautiful (and huge) diamond ring for Selena Gomez, but their proposal included a Taco Bell picnic in honor of the actress’ favorite fast food joint. I mean, if that’s not the true love that Cinderella sang about, I don’t know what is.

We’ll have to see if the actress takes home any trophies (or elicits any calls from Disney), but it seems clear after her red carpet interview that she’s already a winner.