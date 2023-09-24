Kim Kardashian Played Tennis In A Bikini For Her Latest Photoshoot, And Serena Williams Couldn't Help But Tease Her

I can’t imagine there’s a celebrity out there who enjoys a swimsuit photoshoot more than Kim Kardashian . Whether she’s taking in the stunning beach views or riding a bike around the pool while nightswimming in a gold bikini , the SKIMS boss seems to consider bikinis appropriate attire for all activities. In her latest Instagram post, she’s taken up tennis while sporting a Barbiecore pink bikini, and the pics drew a hilarious comment from none other than tennis great Serena Williams .

Kim Kardashian hit the court to take some shots for the ‘Gram recently, but there was no tennis skirt or shoes in sight. Instead The Kardashians star chose a pink Chanel bikini for the occasion, complemented by a matching handbag and cover-up. Check out the gorgeous photos below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

In addition to posing courtside in her bright pink ensemble, the mom of four grabbed a racquet and apparently took the opportunity to work on her serve. The visual was one that 23-time Grand Slam singles title-winner Serena Williams simply could not let pass without a little teasing, as she commented:

Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol 😍😍

Kim Kardashian is a lot of things, but a professional tennis player is not one of them. If she does, however, take Serena Williams up on her offer for lessons, I just hope The Kardashians camera crew is present to document it. While tennis is a great workout — and we all know Kim loves an intense workout — exercise didn’t appear to be the main motivation of the bikini shoot. The reality star was glowing in her pink ensemble, which even included sunglasses with pink-shaded lenses as she sat by the court surrounded by lush palm trees.

After Kim Kardashian gave us a last look at black bikini summer recently, here she pays homage to the pink trend that has also been at the height of celebrity fashion this year. She and sister Khloé Kardashian proved Barbiecore was still going strong when they added the color to items on their SKIMS and Good American brands, and they certainly dressed the part in thigh-high boots and bodysuits when taking in the World of Barbie with the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner’s next generation .

This tennis-themed look could honestly be the marketing for a new Country Club Barbie (designer handbag included), and now I’m kind of interested to see what other creations Kim Kardashian could inspire for Mattel. Maybe Chef Barbie could come with a serving of North West’s pink pasta .