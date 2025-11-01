I'm An Only Murders In The Building Fan, But One Thing About Selena Gomez's Performance Bothers Me

The streaming wars have been in full effect for years now, and those with a Hulu subscription know that one of the best Hulu shows to watch is Only Murders in the Building. The Emmy-nominated series recently wrapped up its fifth season on the air, and I've loved enjoying how the comedy/mystery has changed over the years. But I do have one issue with Selena Gomez's performance that drives me crazy. Hear me out.

Only Murders Season 5 had some A+ characters, although obviously it's largely about its three stars: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. This trio has great chemistry, but the "Come & Get It" singer's diction on the comedy series is a bit of a distraction to me.

Sometimes I Don't Understand What Selena Gomez Is Saying

While I love seeing Gomez' Mabel poke fun at her older podcast partners in Only Murders in the Building, sometimes I have a hard time actually comprehending what her one-liners are. This is largely thanks to the singer/actress' diction when filming, especially compared to the crisp and effective way Martin Short and Steve Martin deliver their lines on the acclaimed series.

Of course, there is a legit reason why Selena Gomez is speaking this way. Her delivery as Mabel is usually very deadpan, which is an effective foil to her co-stars. But sometimes (for me personally) she borders on being impossible to understand. Does anyone else have this problem?

I didn't have this same issue with Gomez on Wizard Beyond Waverly Place, or in her catalogue of pop songs. So I ultimately think that her diction in Only Murders is a character choice. And while it bothers me a bit as a fan, that hasn't stopped Gomez from being nominated for an Emmy for her work on the comedy series. So maybe this is a me problem, rather than a common complaint that the star Emilia Perez (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is getting from wider audiences.

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building has come and gone, and it looks like the show may be going abroad when it returns for a whopping sixth season on the air. The alchemy of the show is clearly working, so it's clear that Selena Gomez's diction isn't bothering that many people the same way that it messes with me when I watch. But I'm also not planning on giving up on the show. The "Hands To Myself" singer gives an excellent performance as Mabel, and I've got to blame my background in theater for being fixated on how she says her lines.

The first five seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming now on Hulu, with the recently completed fifth season part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait for news about Season 6.