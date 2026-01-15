'Imagine Being The Person That Killed Elmo.' Someone Suggested A Muppet Play On Traitors, And Now I Honestly Need To See It

The Traitors Season 4 is ongoing, with another non-celebrity spinoff on the way to the 2026 TV schedule. Diehards of Alan Cumming's show will be entertained this year, provided they have a Peacock subscription. However, even with all that fun, the fans are always looking ahead and never stop petitioning for the people they want to appear on the murderous competition series. I typically don't pay much attention to it, but someone's recent suggestion of casting a Muppet just made my week.

Where else but X would someone openly advocate for casting one of Jim Henson's beloved puppets on The Traitors? Similar to Rian Johnson's gripe about combining them with the Knives Out franchise, it feels so wildly out of place. However, after reading this tweet, I'd be down to see the Peacock series take a chance and roll the dice:

I’m dead ass rn, but Traitors season 5 needs to level up and cast an actor to play one of these icons and let them be a full fledged contestant #TheTraitorsUS #Traitors pic.twitter.com/GmeGSGvgeqJanuary 15, 2026

While I think Kermit and Miss Piggy are two obvious candidates for The Traitors, I can't get behind Elmo and Cookie Monster. Elmo is too young, and I could see Cookie Monster getting caught up in the eating portions of the show and not being able to contribute much else. Of course, others had their own opinions, and I chuckled a lot reading these:

Imagine being the person that killed Elmo😭 - @ AmityLabel

Why would you need an actors? Just cast the Muppets as themselves. No one would be upset! Statler & Waldorf for the win! - @ SamMoreRHAP

Miss Piggy would be an incredible Traitor. - @ soulfood77

That would actually be amazing, Kermit was on the masked singer so it isn’t IMPOSSIBLE - @ Survivo_RAB

I’ll see your suggestion and raise you- The Traitors: Muppets and then Alan Cumming as the only human. - @CGPittsburgh

Really, I'd love to see any of the best Muppets of all time on the series, but ideally, I'd want someone a bit less popular than Kermit and Piggy. Personally, I'd like to see someone more like Sam Eagle, whose staunch patriotism may combat the dramatic aura of the Real Housewives. I also would love Rizzo to be on the show, though I think it would be all too obvious to sniff him out as a Traitor. That said, imagine the hilarity at the roundtable when he calls out someone for accusing a rat!

Obviously, there would be some logistical issues that need to be worked out. It's not like the Muppets can compete for shields or take part in any of the challenges, which feels like a major obstacle The Traitors would have to overcome. I guess one solution could be to have their voice actors compete in their place, though that would break the illusion of a Muppet appearing as their actual selves.

One workaround could be making the challenges less physical, so that the puppeteer could be appropriately hidden and on-camera. As someone mentioned in the comments, Kermit was on The Masked Singer, and it worked because there was room to hide the puppeteer in the costume. Something similar could be done on The Traitors, though it may take a level of planning beyond what the crew normally does, and ultimately be deemed not worth it. That said, I hope there are producers seeing these reactions and considering it, because I would love to see it happen if possible.

The Traitors continues Season 4 with new episodes on Peacock on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'm seated for whatever drama is coming, as Yam Yam Arocho's latest post about Tiffany Mitchell had me wondering what's on the way.