Following Criticism, Love Is Blind's Kwame Addressed Fan Claims He Had 'No Chemistry' With Chelsea

SPOILERS are ahead for the finale to Love Is Blind Season 4, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Last week, Love Is Blind fans were left wondering at the altar of Chelsea and Kwame’s wedding when the penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger right before the groom’s answer. While waiting nervously for an “I do” or very awkward “I don’t,” fans flocked to the internet to share their stresses for Kwame and Chelsea’s relationship , with many even claiming these two weren’t it. Now that the finale has revealed their relationship status, Kwame is addressing the criticism.

As the beginning of the finale episode reveals, Kwame and Chelsea do indeed get married and become husband and wife as a result of the Netflix dating show experiment. Following the reveal, Kwame took to Instagram to share more of the relationship that fans didn’t see. Check it:

Kwame shared a series of photos and videos of the now-married couple in the in-between moments the series itself didn’t show. You can tell the pair of Love Is Blind contestants are very happy together here, especially when they are singing in the car together. Kwame said the couple moments were all taken during their engagement when the cameras were not on them.

The contestant also took a moment to share that he doesn’t “blame” those who thought he and Chelsea didn’t have “chemistry” or real love for each other. He said that the pair had the “MOST fun together falling in love” rather. It’s all in the editing, and it’s likely Netflix chose clips of the pair struggling to add to the dramatic narrative and keep us guessing about whether they would say “I do” or not. Chelsea on the other hand, took to her Instagram story to post this:

(Image credit: (Instagram/Chelsea Griffin) )

Chelsea posed with a bottle of Coca-Cola and reminded fans of the show that the Love Is Blind cast are not characters in a show, but real people. It looks like she’s been exposed to some of the comments and many of them were very “hurtful.” Chelsea promoted positivity on her social media feed as fans chatter about the Love Is Blind finale on its release day.

Kwame is certainly not the only Love Is Blind contestant who has spoken to the differences between the reality show and real life. Following Jackelina and Marshall’s breakup, Jackelina disputed how the series handled the order of events of her leaving Marshall and meeting for coffee with Josh. Additionally, when CinemaBlend interviewed Bliss recently, she spoke to aspects of the pod experience the series left out when it comes to her relationship with Zack.

Next up, we’ll see where all the couples are now during the reunion episode, streaming live on Netflix this Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.