Love Is Blind Fans Are Super Stressed About Chelsea And Kwame's Wedding Day Following Latest Cliffhanger

SPOILERS are ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4 episodes 1-11, if you aren't caught up stream the season with a Netflix subscription .

While brides and grooms are definitely supposed to know whether it's “I do” or “I don’t” when they reach their wedding day, the altars in Netflix’s Love Is Blind serve as the ultimate test for its contestants to dramatically reveal whether the experiment worked on them. We’ve seen intense rejections happen before in front of friends, family as well as the world, and this week we’ll once again find out across four weddings which couples decide to commit . And it will all start with the cliffhanger regarding Chelsea and Kwame’s relationship.

Episode 11 ended with the couple getting ready for their wedding day and joining one another at the altar to make their big decision. Chelsea unsurprisingly said “I do,” but Love Is Blind is having us wait to learn how Kwame responded following the contestant voicing numerous concerns throughout the experiment. Time to put down your bets, Love Is Blind fans!

(Image credit: Netflix)

I definitely have a feeling in my gut that Kwame is going to go with “I don’t,” considering he doesn’t sound into the idea of moving locations for Chelsea and he doesn’t have the approval of his mother. However, you never know, he could very well say yes, the Netflix dating show has definitely surprised me before. With this decision up in the air, the internet is super stressed out about this pairing, talking particularly about how it doesn’t seem like these two are on the same wavelength. Let’s start with this tweet:

I cannot believe how out of sync Chelsea and Kwame are. Chelsea’s having a blast and Kwame is visibly not into it and sis cannot tell 😬 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/ilsZBOqOewApril 7, 2023 See more

Whenever we see Chelsea and Kwame, it seems like Chelsea is head over heels in love whilst Kwame doesn’t seem like he’s having as good of a time. Maybe that’s just their dynamic, but fans are concerned about Chelsea in particular because it seems like she's not seeing what we're seeing:

Watching Kwame and Chelsea stresses me out bc that man’s energy is giving he would rather be anywhere else and my good sis either does not see it or is just ignoring TF out of it 🥴Pls girl, you deserve better than this.. #LoveisBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/DMd1la0as4April 7, 2023 See more

Perhaps the problem with the experiment is that the couples have to make decisions about their entire lives based on a few weeks of dating, when one or both most definitely find themselves in the honeymoon phase. Chelsea always looks like she’s floating on a cloud when it comes to her talking head moments about Kwame, while he doesn’t really seem sure about the whole thing, especially when it comes to his running path back in Portland. As another fan wrote:

I think Chelsea wants to be married so bad that she’s not seeing clear signs from Kwame. He’s not being honest with her. Honestly he looks uncomfortable around her. #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlindApril 7, 2023 See more

It’s possible they just show emotion differently and they’ll be one of Love Is Blind’s next success stories. However, right now the fandom seems to think that Kwame straight-up hates Chelsea. Check it:

I truly cannot fathom marrying someone who hates me as much as Kwame hates Chelsea…#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS4 pic.twitter.com/rNS0Ziv8zpApril 7, 2023 See more