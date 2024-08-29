Stephen King's Love Of A Canceled TV Fan-Fave Sparks Hope For A Renewal

By and large, most of the projects listed amongst the TV shows ending this year will depart the 2024 TV schedule without very much fanfare or dust kicked up around their exits. But for a select few, the fanbase is strong enough and connected enough to keep hope alive for a surprise renewal. And for an even more exclusive group, that fanbase includes the King of Horror himself, Stephen King.

Specifically, TV’s most ghoulish procedural series, Evil, was canceled in February 2024, months ahead of its fourth season debut. Despite being one of Paramount+’s best shows , the powers that be apparently decided to bypass creators Robert and Michelle King’s other storyline plans and pull the plug. Fans were angry at the time, but the vocal support for a Season 5 renewal has grown immensely throughout Season 4’s run, which ended with its four-episode extension in late August.

How Stephen King Entered The Evil Mix

For an interview that was presumably recorded prior to Evil’s (for now) series finale, Stephen King appeared on PBS News Hour’s Canvas segment to talk up his latest anthology collection You Like It Darker . And during that chat, he brought up his appreciation for the show, which stars Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson, among others. Here’s how he put it:

There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like. . . . It’s great. It’s funny, it’s witty, and it’s very, very sharp.

After that interview went live and started making the rounds, it found its way in front of Katja Herbers’ highly enthused eyeballs, and she shared the clip on X with a very hopeful question for anyone paying attention, as seen below:

OKAY CAN WE DO THE PICK UP NOW? 😝 thank you @StephenKing #Evil pic.twitter.com/4ikTo8JiniAugust 27, 2024

At this point, even with all the verve to try and get Evil back on TV for another round of freaky dolls, haunting children and Leland Townsend’s machinations, Herbers’ emoji possibly reflects the idea that this is a lost cause, and that King’s words are a last-ditch effort to find new life.

But then King went and doubled down on how much he likes the show by sharing Herbers’ post and adding even more kind words about the series, as seen below:

Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and…to quote Kamala…joyful.

While King is also known to plug his own upcoming movies and shows ahead of release, he’s definitely no stranger to giving all manner of other creators a supportive pedestal with his social media praise. Whether it’s new books from his horror literature brethren, recommendations for classic cinema, or TV shows that turn elevators into the scariest possible setting.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors