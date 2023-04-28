Ghosted: Chris Evans Reveals How He Got Those Wild Marvel Cameos

Mild spoilers ahead for Ghosted.

Given that Chris Evans was crowned the sexiest man alive , it may seem absurd for viewers to buy into his character’s ghosting experience in the action comedy Ghosted. Ghosting refers to the sudden disappearance of a person, cutting off all communication without explanation. Then again, he is paired up with Blonde bombshell Ana De Armas, making the somewhat flimsy premise a bit more palatable. And De Armas isn’t the only good-looking A-Lister sharing the screen with the Captain America vet. In fact, the comedy is an Avengers reunion of sorts, with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan making hilarious cameos in the flick. In a new interview, Evans spills the beans on how he convinced his fellow Marvel stars to make memorable cameos in his latest action rom-com, and spoiler alert: it was pretty easy.

In an interview with Insider (opens in new tab), the Lightyear actor revealed that getting his fellow MCU stars to agree to cameos was simple. For one, Stan and Mackie are good friends, and Evans joked with the publication that the two actors were bored anyways:

Oh, it was easy. Just one text, and they were on board. Those guys really showed up for me.

That was easy enough. It must be great to have friends willing to show up for you as Makie and Stand did for Evans, especially when they are as talented as the Falcon and Bucky actors.

Ghosted is now available with an Apple TV+ subscription , and it follows Evans’ character Cole Turner, a local farmer who falls for Ana de Armas’ Sadie Rhodes at an outdoor market. After a romantic day-long date Sadie ghosts Cole, but he doesn’t give up on her. He travels from DC to London to find her, only to learn that Sadie is a CIA agent, and he’s reluctantly thrown into her dangerous world of espionage. Mackie and Stan appear in the flick as two bounty hunters comically named Grandson of Sam and God, marking the first time the trio has appeared in a project together since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Reviews for the romantic team-up of Evans and De Armas could have been better. As of this writing, the movie sits at a 28% (or rotten) rating on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes . Many critics have pointed to the overuse of bad CGI and a predictable script as reasons to steer clear of the Apple-produced comedy. In a scathing review, Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle critiques the subgenre that encourages self-fulfillment through violence. LaSalle dismisses the film as one that should be avoided, arguing that it perpetuates the problematic notion that one can only reach their full potential by taking another’s life. He further notes that the protagonist, Cole, only becomes the person he was always meant to be after being taught to fight and kill by Sadie, the female lead. LaSalle’s review is a harsh indictment of the film’s themes and message.

While Ghosted might not be one of the best romantic comedies of all time, audiences have reacted to the movie far better than critics. Based on over 500 collected verified user reviews, the movie currently sits at a 60% approval rating with viewers. Critics might have been less than enthused about Ghosted, but audiences should feel free to watch the film and form their own opinions.