Ginny & Georgia Season 2: 6 Questions We Have After The Finale

There's always been an array of interesting shows on Netflix that spawn questions at the end, and fans of Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia were definitely treated to such a conclusion. The shocking finale of the second season of the popular teen dramedy featured more questions and cliffhangers than we could count, and that means one thing – we have to get Season 3.

Granted, at the time of writing this (in January 2023), a third season has yet to be announced, but, hopefully, with time, fans will finally get an answer to these questions from Ginny & Georgia Season 2. Let’s get into them.

How Exactly Did Georgia Get Arrested?

This has to be one of my biggest questions. It felt like I was watching Riverdale seeing Georgia get arrested, because I genuinely had no idea how they were able to arrest her on a murder charge.

I mean, yes, obviously I know that she killed Tom Fuller. She smothered him to death because she saw how depressed Cynthia was and how she wished for her husband to move on. After finding out that Cynthia blocked Gil’s apartment application for any place in Wellsbury, Georgia decided to help her out and let Tom pass on.

But, we’re the audience. Of course we know that. How on earth do the police know? While we do know that Gabriel Cordova, who was working undercover as a private investigator to look into Georgia, called the police after Nick let it slip that Georgia was with Tom when he died, that’s, seemingly, all they know. How do the cops know that a murder even took place?

Did Gabriel order an autopsy on the body to see what the cause of death was? Were there secret cameras or something in the room that showed her smothering Tom? I’m just so confused. I don’t know how they did this and I’m dying to know if there was actual logic behind it or if this was just for dramatic effect.

Does Cynthia Know About Georgia’s Arrest?

Does Cynthia even know what’s going on?

From what we saw, Cynthia was not at Georgia’s wedding. I’m not entirely sure if she was even invited in the first place, since they only just started getting along in Season 2 and this isn’t like those romantic comedies where the enemies suddenly turn into best friends within the span of a day. But it makes me wonder where the heck she is.

She’s obviously not with Joe, because he’s at the wedding to support Georgia, so where could she be? At home? Where the police probably came to knock on her door? If so, why wouldn’t she at least call Georgia? I don’t know, something just isn’t adding up.

We could see that Gabriel was with the police when they came to arrest Georgia at her wedding, but Cynthia isn't there, so where the heck is she?

Is Paul Going To Stand By Georgia After This?

Okay, I’m going to admit it and say I found Paul lightyears more attractive after he stood up for Georgia in the finale. Something about a man who will do anything to stand by his woman is so attractive to me. Blame it on all the enemies to lovers trope movies I watched as a kid; I don’t know.

But I’m not sure if he’s going to stick around for this.

The main reason I say that is that Paul does know about all the money crimes that Georgia has committed, as well as her time in a gang and so much more, but what he doesn't know is her other crimes – the two murders she's already committed. Granted, one was completely accidental, but the other was most certainly premeditated.

And, now that she’s been arrested for another murder, one can only ask if Paul is willing to stick by her – because surely, Gabriel is going to try and pull something so that the cops know about her other murders, too. Or, at least that’s just my personal theory.

I don’t know, man. Paul is the mayor of this town, and really is a good guy. While a part of me would almost like to see him sink into the sea of corruption to try and save Georgia (a teen drama version of Breaking Bad, if you will), I sort of also don’t want to see that. I don’t think Paul, of all people, deserves that, and I think Georgia also recognizes that.

How Are Ginny And Austin Going To React To This?

These poor kids are going to need a lifetime of therapy after this wedding, so I have to ask the question – are Ginny and Austin going to be okay? Clearly we could see Ginny making some steady progress this season in trying to learn to not only love herself and deal with her personal anxieties, but learn to appreciate her mom and also recognize that she’s not perfect.

However, that last scene has me really concerned for her, because it feels like this exact moment is going to cause a backslide. For Austin, I almost feel like this is going to mentally scar him, especially since he knew about the murder, but never told anyone. To him, this is so confusing, because he kept his mouth shut, but here she is getting taken away. He doesn’t know what to think.

All I can say is that I feel terrible for these kids and I hope that they get the help they are most certainly going to need.

Is Marcus Going To Be Okay?

Something I actually really liked about Ginny & Georgia Season 2 (and something I think they really did improve upon) was how they discussed mental health , and I actually liked that they channeled those issues with Marcus. It was a great way of displaying to the audience that sometimes, even if someone can have a smile on the outside, you have no idea what they are going through on the inside. It felt like a well-told coming of age movie , specifically for him.

But I need to ask – is Marcus going to be okay? This is coming from someone who has suffered from depression, and in the show there are moments where I feel he is leaning a lot more towards dark patterns and self-abuse – which could lead to even worse things down the line, if you understand what I’m saying.

Granted, he seemed to be stable when he went to Georgia’s wedding to support Ginny, but I’m not sure how to feel about him aside from then. I worry for him. It was sweet to see Max try and be there for her brother, so I hope we get more moments of them together in a possible Season 3.

Where Did Gil Go?

Yeah, where is this man?

After Paul and Gil’s standoff in Paul’s office, when he defends Georgia, Gil threatens to fight for custody of the child. Paul says that if he wants to see his “stepson,” Gil would have to go through him, and then Gil was escorted out of the office.

But where did he go? This is the question that is haunting my brain. While they can’t really do anything to arrest the guy, it unnerves me that Gil is just walking around free. He can’t live in Wellsbury thanks to Cynthia, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get a place nearby and still stalk this family.

I have a bad feeling about Georgia being arrested. I mean, at least Zion is there to hopefully keep them safe, as well as Paul (since those two are buddy-buddy now), but Gil being around gives me the ick and I’m not excited for that.