Glass Is Crushing On Netflix Right Now, And It Makes Me Even More Pumped James McAvoy Is Returning To His Creeptastic Roots For Speak No Evil

In recent years, actor James McAvoy has carved out a notable niche in the horror movie landscape. His portrayal of one of the scariest modern horror villains, Kevin Wendell Crumb (also known as The Horde) continues to captivate audiences more than five years after its initial debut. Currently, M. Night Shyamalan's 2019 release, Glass, is performing exceptionally well on Netflix, where it holds a high spot. And, honestly, this makes me even more pumped to see McAvoy return to his creeptastic horror roots in the upcoming horror movie Speak No Evil.

Two of M. Night Shyamalan’s most overlooked films, Split and Glass, both featuring the Scottish actor as Crumb, are currently available to stream with a Netflix subscription and have recently secured spots in the platform's Top 10 trending movies list. The second of the two sits at the No. 4 spot, as of this writing. These films conclude a trilogy that began with Unbreakable in 2000, a connection that may not be immediately apparent to all viewers.

It’s unfortunate, as the trilogy offers a thrilling cinematic experience when viewed in sequence. Nevertheless, one can't help but be happy that the final installment in said series is now getting love within the streaming sphere. Additionally, the Wanted veteran’s upcoming movie, which recently dropped a trailer depicting James McAvoy on a horrifying vacation, is giving major “The Beast” vibes, and I honestly cannot wait to catch it in theaters!

The new flick -- starring the X-Men alum, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, and Aisling Franciosi -- is set to hit theaters in September and, as the Speak No Evil trailer teases, promises another chilling performance from the Atonement actor. What we know about the scary movie is that it’s an English-language update of a Danish horror flick that came out in 2022. It follows a married couple and their daughter, who encounter another family while on vacation. After being invited to stay at the clan’s country home, what begins as genuine hospitality soon devolves into a darker, more sinister affair.

This recent international scary flick might have flown under the radar of many, which may answer the question some are asking: why is a remake warranted after only two years since the original’s release? I initially felt the same way, not needing an “English version.” But I think seeing the His Dark Materials alum in such a chilling role will be worth a trip to the cinema. Check out the trailer for the movie:

While Split and its sequel are often categorized more as thrillers, James McAvoy's next project seems set to add another eerie role to his career. This marks his first foray into horror since his portrayal of Bill Denbrough in the nightmare-inducing IT: Chapter Two. Quite frankly, I've missed seeing him in horror fare, so this is a welcome return, in this fan's eyes. So, for me, the fact that Glass is also trending on Netflix is truly the icing on the cake here.

Devoted horror hounds have a bit of a wait until they can catch the Filth actor bringing his creepy all to the Blumhouse-produced Speak No Evil, which opens in theaters on September 13 as part of the 2024 movie schedule. But the big Danish version is available now to stream and is one of the best horror movies streaming on Shudder.

For now, if you want to join those making Split and Glass streaming hits, you can catch James McAvoy crushing it in both movies on Netflix. Also, if you want to watch M. Night Shyamalan's OG franchise-starting movie -- and one of Bruce Willis’ best movies -- Unbreakable, it is available with a Max subscription.