Glen Powell Was Booed At A Football Game While In Character And Filming His New Hulu Show, And There’s Video

Glen Powell has been taking over the film industry as of late, but the A-lister recently booked a brand-new TV show. He's set to headline Chad Powers – an upcoming sports romp that may or may not end up becoming one of the best shows on Hulu . Production is currently in progress and, with that, the crew has had to shoot footage in some unique locales. That most recently included a football stadium, during a game. Powell was on hand while in character and, as he arrived on the field, he was booed – and there’s video of the entire situation.

The Twisters star took to the field at Sanford Stadium during halftime of the Georgia/Mississippi State game. As noted by OutKick , the actor – while in character – led a team sporting blue and white jerseys. It’s important to note that while the Anyone but You star was booed after running out of the tunnel, that very likely wasn’t because of any personal disdain towards him. An X post from journalist Chip Towers suggests that the crowd was asked to boo for the different takes. It was quite a sight, and take it all in via this TikTok video:

I just can’t get over the irony of Glen Powell being booed in some context when in reality, he’s becoming one of the most popular stars in all of Hollywood. Nevertheless, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t chuckle a little when hearing the massive chorus of boos aimed at the Hit Man star. You can check out another perspective of the now-viral moment in the additional video clip below:

As a sports fan (and Hulu subscription holder), I’m quite excited to see what Chad Powers has in store. The show is based on the character of the same name, which was created by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning for his show, Eli’s Places. Glen Powell plays a once-highly regarded quarterback, whose career is derailed due to his less-than-appropriate behavior. With that, he decides to get back in the game (figuratively and literally) by disguising himself as Powers and walking onto a struggling football team.

Eli Manning (who trolled the Top Gun: Maverick actor after the series was greenlit) serves as an EP alongside his brother, Peyton, and the show’s leading man. The sports comedy is co-created by Michael Waldron, the creative force behind the first season of Marvel’s Loki. Waldron’s involvement is yet another reason why I’m looking forward to feasting my eyes on this small-screen offering.

Filming kicked off – no pun intended – back in August, with Glen Powell marking the first day with a post shared to his Instagram story. Some may wonder what this show might mean for the A-lister’s movie career. Well, don’t fear, because he still has plenty of projects that are in various stages of development. One of the films that’s on the horizon for Powell is his remake of The Running Man , which is being directed by Edgar Wright.

As excited as I am to see what else Glen Powell does movie-wise, it’ll be refreshing to see him return to TV for a leading role. It’ll also be quite wild to watch that booing crowd scene after seeing the social media posts above. Still, I’m excited to see how those scenes play out on screen, and time will tell if I’ll still be chuckling when I see them.

