God Of War: 6 Things I'd Love To See From The Games In The New Amazon TV Show

For those who don’t know me, I’m a pretty big gamer . I loved The Last of Us, and that’s getting turned into a television show. I’ve played a lot of the Resident Evil games and that’s had a fair amount of adaptations. But one game I always wanted to see adapted so badly was God of War.

Finally, it's coming. Amazon Prime officially greenlit a season of a God of War TV show , an adaptation of the popular 2018 video game . One that won several Game of the Year awards and had a sequel that just came out in November 2022. Because I’m such a huge fan of the games, I need to talk about how excited I am – and how I want to see some things from the games brought into the show.

From the story of who Kratos is to the lore that we are given, God of War could be the next big fantasy TV show – and I’d love to see these things in it.

Flashbacks To Kratos’ Past

While the 2018 God of War is an excellent place to start a television series – as it tells a wonderful story – there is so much more to Kratos than his journey in the realm of Midgard. There were actually three mainline games in the God of War franchise that came out before the 2018 one – God of War, God of War II, and God of War III. All of which give incredible backstory to Kratos’ character.

It would be a shame if the series started off with the 2018 game but didn’t give any context about who Kratos is as a person and why he is the way that he is, which is why I’d love to see some flashbacks. The first games revolved around Greek mythology , and I do love movies that are based on Greek mythology, so it would be awesome to see Kratos’ past in that way so fans can know just who this main character is.

That Giant Ass Snake To Really Make Humans Look Like Ants

One of my favorite parts of the God of War game in 2018 is Jörmungandr – otherwise known as the World Serpent. It’s scary, long, and helps Kratos, as well as his son, Atreus, along their journey, and I want him to look as terrifying as he does in the games in the television show. I want him to look huge. I want him to make Kratos look like an ant.

In an age where House of the Dragon has dragons battle in the sky, I think bringing this giant snake to life might be something that is do-able. I only hope that he’ll be just as intimidating as he is in the game – and I want him to blow out the speakers with his deep voice for viewers of the show just like he did to mine when I played the game.

The Valkyrie

I just triggered a whole group of people saying that. I know I did. Because I triggered myself.

For most players, once they completed the main storyline of the game, it was then time to take on another quest – the Valkyrie, fighting the legendary warriors of Norse Mythology, before it leads up to the Valkyrie Queen, Sigrun. One of the hardest bosses .

No joke, my boyfriend, who is prolific in Dark Souls games (one of the hardest game franchises out there) had trouble with Sigrun. She’s that hard.

I would love to see the Valkyrie integrated more into the story of God of War. They’re such interesting battles and so much fun, and something that I think would add on a whole new aspect of badassery to the show. I do love Valkyrie from the Thor franchise , but I think it’s time we see the true warriors of mythology come to life.

A Properly Cast Kratos – Preferably Christopher Judge

Kratos is large and in charge and he needs to be played by someone that has that energy. I don’t want it to be a case where the moment the casting is announced, I’m going to never watch the show. There are a few actors I could see playing the badass that is Kratos, and being able to channel that energy. Jason Momoa is one, since he played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Even Henry Cavill could potentially rock the roll if given the right makeup.

But, I have to say, no one is better at playing Kratos than Kratos himself, Christopher Judge.

The actor voiced Kratos in 2018’s God of War and its sequel, and just won the award for Best Performance as Kratos at the Game Awards. He’s so good – and it’s not like Judge hasn’t worked in live action before, either. He played Teal'c in Stargate SG-1 , was on The Mentalist and has had plenty of voice roles, and he’d be perfect as Kratos. He’s a large man as well – more than six feet – so he’d certainly fit the part.

I think I just want him to get the praise he deserves, because he’s so good. Judge playing Kratos would just be perfect.

The Lore Explained – And Even Expanded Upon

All of the God of War games have intense lore. Like, super intense. And I want all of it.

I want to feel like I did after watching The Lord of the Rings movies for the first time – overwhelmed in the best way and needing to learn more. I want to hear every last bit of lore and I don’t want it dumbed down for television. Give it to the fans. Give me everything.

With that being said, I wouldn’t mind if the lore was expanded, as well. I’d love to learn more about Freya, as she is such an integral part of both the 2018 and 2022 games. I’d love to learn more about Kratos’ journey to Midgard and how the realms work. Really anything that wasn’t inherently explained in the games, give it to me Amazon. I’m down for anything.

Please, Oh Please, Bring In Thor

Okay, look, I know that Thor comes in during God of War: Ragnarok but I’m acting real optimistic here and saying that the God of War series does really well during Season 1, and we get to see more of the story.

If Season 2 happens, I want Thor so badly. He was such an amazing addition to the sequel, one that truly stole the show, and if he ended up being in the actual television series, I would scream. In my eyes, he’s so much better than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I know, they’re two entirely different versions, but with this Thor in God of War: Ragnarok, I feel that power and intimidation that I’ve been lacking with Thor from the MCU. I just need this one so badly. It would be amazing.

While the God of War television series probably isn’t going to come out for some time, I’m looking forward to it all the same – and I can’t wait to see what they do with this series that I love so much.