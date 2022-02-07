Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Paramount+ Series

Since its release in 1978, Grease has been viewed by many as one of the best musicals of all time thanks its story of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson’s high school romance, its depiction of 1950s culture, and those songs. How can you forget those songs? And, over the years, there has been a sequel, stage adaptations, and even Grease Live!, but the timeless classic has never gotten the TV series treatment. Well, grab your leather, your pinkest of jackets, and all that attitude because we’re about to get Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

If this is the first you’re hearing of the upcoming Paramount+ streaming series, worry not, because we have everything you need to know about the show’s story, cast, and when you can expect to see it make its debut.

(Image credit: Paramount Picutres)

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Will Premiere In 2022

When it comes to the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies release date, there is some good news and some news that isn’t necessarily all that bad. Starting with the good — we’ll be going back to Rydell High at some point this year as the series is slated to land on Paramount+ in 2022. The only thing is, the streamer hasn’t given an exact date as of February 2022.

Paramount+ has been announcing new shows as of late, and letting us know more about series like the upcoming Fatal Attraction TV adaptation, so expect to hear more about Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and the rest of those titles, in the coming months.

(Image credit: The CW; Pasadena Playhouse; Penn State; Only Children)

The Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Cast Includes Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso And Tricia Fukuhara

When Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies does premiere on Paramount+ later in 2022, it will see a whole new group of actors playing the fearsome group from the original musical. In January 2022, Paramount+ announced that Marisa Davila (Holidate, My Big Fat Blonde Musical) would be playing a character named Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells (The Late Late Show with James Corden) would be playing Olivia, Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) would be portraying Cynthia, and Tricia Fukuhara (Queen Pins, Only Children) would be taking on the role of Nancy.

The rest of the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies cast consists of Shannel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee. Hopefully no one has to beauty school dropout of the cast.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Series Takes Place Four Years Before The 1978 Musical

The original Grease took place in 1958 and followed the The T-Birds and The Pink Ladies as Rydell High’s already established cool kids, but when the new Paramount+ series starts up, we’ll be seeing a much different side of the iconic female-led group and their stomping ground.

According to the official log-line, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be set four years before the events of beloved musical and will follow four young, fed-up outcasts as they set out to have fun on their own terms and make a name for themselves, even if the episode creates a moral panic in the ecosystem of Rydell High.

But, even though the show takes place years before the movie, it will still have the same pomp and circumstance and signature style, at least in terms of music and dancing, as Jamal Sims has been hired to choreograph all the numbers that are being written by Justin Tranter. And, who knows, maybe they’ll be up to the task of recreating that legendarily difficult carnival scene.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Was Greenlighted In July 2021

The version of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies that will soon be coming to Paramount+ was officially given the greenlight by the popular streaming service in July 2021. According to Deadline, the streaming platform made a 10-episode order for the series, written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes, who will also serve as the showrunner.

Time will tell if Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be a one-and-done affair or join the ranks of other Paramount+ original shows that have gone on to find success with multiple seasons.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Series Originally Started Out As A Musical Called Grease: Rydell High On HBO Max

Even though Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies wasn’t made official until July 2021, the series, or at least a different version of it, has been in the works for a few years now. In October 2019, it was reported that HBO Max (which had not yet launched), would become the streaming home of Grease: Rydell High, a musical that would have reimagined the popular movie and brought some of the characters over to the small screen.

There wasn’t a lot of information at the time, at least concerning characters and when the show would take place, but Grease: Rydell High was supposed to have big musical numbers like the original movie. In April 2020, Deadline reported that Annabel Oakes, who would go on to spearhead Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was brought on to write the pilot episode. Later that year, Variety published a report saying the show was moving to Paramount+ (which was still CBS All Access at the time) and that it had been rebranded to its current title. According to sources in that report, the move was believed to have been the result of regime changes over at HBO Max.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Production On Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Started In January 2022

When Paramount+ announced the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies cast in January 2022, the streaming platform also revealed that the musical series had started production on its 10-episode first season. There is no telling how long it will take to film episodes and have them ready for the show’s eventual debut at some point later in the year, but hopefully it will be as quick as greased lightning.

When Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies debuts later in the year it will be just one of the many reasons to sign up for a Paramount+ subscription. If you want to check out even more reasons, take a look all the shows coming to the streaming platform later this year, and everything else on the 2022 TV schedule.