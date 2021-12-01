One Of Netflix's Most Popular Shows Is Getting A Spinoff, And That's Not All

One of the world's biggest Spanish-language hits on the small screen, the Netflix original drama La Casa De Papel (also known as Money Heist), is coming to an end soon with Season 5, but the streamer is not done with the extremely deadly series just yet. Netflix is now turning it into a franchise!

It was announced that a new Money Heist spinoff is on the way, and the previously announced Korean adaptation has cast its first star with another actor familiar to Netflix viewers. Let's break the two projects down.

The Money Heist Spinoff

According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered the spinoff Berlin, which is aiming for a debut date in 2023 with Money Heist star Pedro Alonso as the star. Not too much has been revealed about the new project beyond the titular character's casting, but with Berlin being second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist, as well as being behind the Bank of Spain heist, there will be plenty of stories to tell.

It’s possible that, even though the spinoff has just been announced, that there could be a setup to the offshoot series in the final episodes of Money Heist, which debut on Netflix on December 3. While it’s hard to tell what the series will consist of this early on, hopefully more news will be coming out in the coming months.

The Money Heist Adaptation

On top of the spinoff, Deadline is also reporting that Netflix is developing a Korean adaptation of Money Heist that will star an actor from the streamer’s biggest series. Park Hae-soo, who portrayed Cho Sang-woo a.k.a. Player 218, is set to star in the adaptation, which was first announced in 2020. Hae-soo will coincidentally portray Berlin in the new adaptation.

Park Hae-soo has been making a name for himself in South Korea since 2012. Money Heist will mark his fourth Netflix project, along with Squid Game, he also appeared in 2019’s Persona and is set to star in Suriname, an upcoming show on the streamer that has yet to announce a premiere date.

Money Heist unexpectedly set binge-watching records with Part 3 in 2019, as it was watched by over 34.3 million household accounts in its first seven days. Not only that, but it also marked the streamer’s best first-week worldwide results for a non-English-language series, setting the stage for series to come.

It’s not surprising to see that Netflix wants to expand the universe within Money Heist considering it is such a big series. It will be interesting to see how Berlin will be connected to the original series, and not just with the character. Hopefully we’ll get some hint as to what will happen in the final five episodes of Money Heist.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the Korean remake of the series. Netflix has done different adaptations of their shows before to expand across the world, like social media competition The Circle, so it was only a matter of time before Money Heist got the same treatment.