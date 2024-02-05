Halle Berry's Netflix Movie May Have Gotten Canceled, But Apparently She Has Another One With Mark Wahlberg Coming

In a whirlwind of Hollywood developments, it seems like Halle Berry has lost one movie but still has another. Netflix recently released its 2024 highlight reel , which teased a number of exciting new projects, including a collaboration between Berry and Mark Wahlberg. While this was exciting for fans of the Oscar winner, this teaser comes after another Berry project for the streamer was recently shelved. The disappointment over the scrapped film is real, but I still can't wait to see what she brings to her upcoming action movie with the Boogie Nights actor.

After the actress' most recent Netflix film, Bruised, was a hit on the streaming service, fans seemed surprised when her sci-fi feature was scrapped by the studio. The movie was titled The Mothership, and was in the midst of filming when the streamer pulled it from the slate. According to reports, the entertainment conglomerate didn’t want to fund the hefty reshoots that the movie had to undergo and decided to scrap the project all together. That aside though, the streamer still seems keen on dropping her other film, The Union, which was surely filmed a while before any of the shifts with her other flick occurred. You can see a photo the Departed star posted on Instagram from the upcoming film below:

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) A photo posted by on

The Union is an action thriller about a construction worker, played by Mark Wahlberg, who gets caught up in the espionage world by his former high school girlfriend, played by Halle Berry. The cast also includes Mike Colter and J. K. Simmons and is set to land on Netflix in August. If this movie performs like many of Wahlberg's other recent productions, then Netflix may just have another hit on their hands here. The actor consistently turns out high-performing mid-budget films for the streaming service. It’ll also be exciting to see Berry back in action. The two have never starred opposite each other, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of chemistry they bring to the action-packed film.

As for scrapping The Mothership, hopefully this doesn't become a trend for the streamer. The company’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria explained that canceling a film was “very rare” and not something to be continuously expected from the company. However, Netflix also canceled two other completed films last year, The Inheritance and House/Wife. We'll have to see if this is a financial strategy the studio continues to employ but, for right now, The Union feels like it could be a sure-fire hit, given the premise and talent involved.

Halle Berry has been much more selective with her projects in recent years, so something likely spoke to her about this particular endeavor. Both she and Mark Wahlberg are some of our shiniest action stars and always deliver, so I have faith that their first joint flick will be nothing short of a great time.