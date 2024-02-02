Why Stranger Things, Wednesday, And One Piece Are All Missing From Netflix’s 2024 Highlight Reel

We are a already a month into 2024, which means new shows and new movies are heading to streaming this year. Netflix currently has a hefty release schedule with a number of exciting shows and films slated. The streamer recently put out a highlight reel of projects to look forward to on the service, including big titles like a second season of Squid Game, a third Bridgerton story, and the final installment of Cobra Kai. However, fans couldn’t help but notice some absences on Netflix’s 2024 premiere schedule , including new seasons for Stranger Things, One Piece, and Wednesday.

I'm generally excited about what's coming to Netflix. Not only is the streamer bringing back some fan favorites, but there will also be new, star-studded projects on the TV schedule, including Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Eric, and Jason Bateman’s Carry On. However in the Netflix highlight reel, the absences are almost as noisy as the announcements, and the aftermath of the 2023 Writers Strike and Actors Strike are glaring.

Stranger Things being delayed until 2025 is one of the most noticeable absences, especially considering how much of a cliffhanger Stranger Things Season 4 left audiences with in its most recent season’s conclusion in 2022. For context -- and SPOILERS in this paragraph -- Eddie Munson faced a grueling death , and the high school-aged protagonists are still dealing with the series’ central villain, Vecna , who possesses colossal powers, and has been the major source of conflict since Season 1.

We don’t know so much about Stranger Things Season 5 , but a time-jump has been teased to account for the aging cast. The cast recently celebrated the fifth season of Stranger Things finally entering production , and while 2024 won’t see the latest installment, we can look forward to the long-awaited finale in 2025. Still, with all of these plots to resolve, fans will be waiting a long time.

Wednesday is also a noticeable absence. The Hollywood strikes that took place last year resulted in a number of delays for the Tim Burton show, in addition to scheduling conflicts with Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character. Netflix has teased a Wednesday Season 2, but based on the highlight reel, this likely won’t see the light of day until next year. Deadline noted filming isn't supposed to start in earnest in Ireland until mid-April of 2024, and these processes take time. Now would probably be a premature time to assert that Season 2 would be ready to be released this year.

The wait is unfortunate, but what we do know about Season 2 of Wednesday should keep fans satisfied. Ortega has also said the next installment will have less romance and more horror, and a number of members of the cast are expected to return, including Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, and Emma Myers.

Fans also noted the much-anticipated follow up season to Once Piece was also not present in the 2024 highlight reel. The live action show is based on a popular Manga series and had a massive debut on Netflix in 2023. One Piece was renewed for a second season only two weeks after the show appeared on the streamer and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Active development is underway, but here again, filming has yet to begin on Season 2. A 2024 release is likely wishful thinking, as the first season was only just released. The good news? Even if One Piece doesn’t land on the small screen until 2025, the gap between seasons won’t hold a candle to shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things, which will end up having almost three years between seasons.

Television fans may be feeling some disappointment after viewing the 2024 Netflix teaser, but there is still a lot to look forward to even without titles like Wednesday, Stranger Things and One Piece. In addition, Netflix's teaser reflects projects they know will be released in 2024, but things are constantly changing, and if production moves quickly, fans may be able to see Wednesday or One Piece at the end of the year. Fingers crossed!