I Was So Happy To See Mindy Kaling's Sweet Mindy Project Reunion, But It Left Me Wanting More

Mindy Kaling has been a steady force in Hollywood for many years, from her serendipitous beginnings on The Office to completing Season 3 of Sex Lives Of College Girls . While Kaling’s resume is vast and chock full of excellent projects, one of my favorites has always been her titular one –The Mindy Project. When I caught up with premiere photos for her latest Netflix subscription show, Running Point, I realized something: one of my favorites from the 2012 show, Ike Barinholtz, was in attendance. And that reunion has me wanting more from the two.

The eponymous 2010s series, where the duo previously worked together, followed Mindy Lahiri, a gynecologist in NYC, and her life through the ups and downs. Early in the first season, Morgan Tookers (Ike Barinholtz, who was also a writer on the show) is a comically questionable nurse who gets hired out of necessity. Morgan humorously seeks Mindy’s approval until they become buddies. Kaling and Barinholtz's comedy stylings together on screen as doctor and nurse, respectively, are my favorite part of the Fox show.

The Mindy Project Reunion of Kaling and Ike Barinholtz At The Running Point Premiere Made Me Happy

On February 13, the cast and crew of Running Point had a carpet premiere for the coming February 27 series. Of course, Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson were in attendance along with Brenda Song, Max Greenfield, and Drew Tarver, among others. But when I realized Ike Barinholtz worked alongside the Ocean’s 8 actress behind the scenes, everyone else disappeared for me. I know that same Morgan-Mindy electric humor radiated off of both of them as they joked through photos.

What I can't help but think while looking at this photo of the two of them, alongside Kate Hudson and David Stassen, is that they’ve got that Schulman & Associates (the office they worked at on TMP) twinkle in their eye. As a fan, I’m begging them to get in front of the camera again. They’re essentially my modern-day Abbott & Costello. Anyways, check out the carpet pic for yourself:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With This Kaling-Barinholtz Reunion Behind The Camera Makes Me Want One In Front of The Camera

The best part of the coming series, premiering soon on our 2025 Netflix movie and TV schedule , has her pairing up with Ike Barinholtz again, and it has me excited. And while I have high hopes for the coming basketball comedy, I'd much rather see the pair for a new movie or show. Honestly, I’d watch them in anything, even if it was a personal YouTube channel where they cook food or unbox products together. Or a space odyssey or period piece! Whatever it is, I’ll be there, and who knows? It seems like there might even be possibilities of a Mindy Project reboot somewhere down the line.

As of now, the Late Night actress just received her Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame along with a newly greenlit NYC-based show titled Not Suitable For Work. She's also still at work creating the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Legally Blonde 3. Meanwhile, Barinholtz is set to appear inThe Studio, and is in the process of acting in and producing a movie called Happy Life (directed by a Running Point peer). Time will tell if they intersect in any of these projects on screen, but you know I'm crossing my fingers for it.

I’m glad to get any Mindy Project reunion or rekindling these days. Hopefully, Running Point has a similar tone or energy to tide me over until Mindy Kaling and Ike Barinholtz reunite on the other side of the camera. And if you want to revisit, or discover, the immaculate onscreen comedy stylings of these two, stream The Mindy Project with a Hulu subscription .