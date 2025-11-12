Tom Felton Returned To Play Draco Malfoy On Stage, And The Audience Response Is Everything

The Wizarding World is one of the biggest franchises in the world, in large part thanks to the beloved Harry Potter movies. That series (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is regularly re-watched by fans, who continue to adore the Potter cast. That includes Tom Felton, who recently returned to the role of Draco Malfoy in The Cursed Child on Broadway. And the video of his first entrance shows fans absolutely losing it.

Harry Potter fans freaked out when it was revealed that Tom Felton would be making his Broadway debut playing none other than Draco Malfoy himself. Photos from Felton's table read went viral, and now we can see the moment he stepped back on stage as an adult Draco. Check it out below:

A post shared by Harry Potter on Broadway (@cursedchildus) A photo posted by on

I mean how iconic is that? These cheers should probably be expected, given how popular the Harry Potter franchise continues to be. And the fact that Felton's first line was his infamous take on the word "Potter" just feels right. Talk about a full circle moment.

Photos of Felton in costume as Draco went viral, and the above video shows just how thrilled Potter fans are about this casting. Now he's playing that role eight shows a week on Broadway, portraying the former villain as an adult and father. Smart money says he's going to get an ovation on that first entrance for the foreseeable future.

This casting is sure to reignite fan chatter about the Harry Potter cast returning for a Cursed Child movie. Felton isn't the only star who is getting old enough to play the adult version of their signature character. While there's been no indication that Warner Bros. is interested in this project, the fact that Tom Felton is playing Draco Malfoy again on stage feels like a thrilling step forward.

Of course, the Wizarding World is currently busy working on another upcoming project. Namely the Harry Potter TV show, which is in the midst of filming. That HBO show is expected to be a more accurate book to screen adaptation, with each of J.K. Rowling's books getting a full season of content. I have to assume that is where the franchise's focus will remain for the time being, but that likely won't stop the fandom from crossing their fingers about a Cursed Child film. Specifically with Felton and OGs like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprising their signature roles.

Some fans think Cursed Child would be a better movie than play, but there's only one way to put that theory to the test. Alas, there's been no indiction that Warner Bros. is actively developing a film adaptation.

The entire Harry Potter franchise is streaming now on HBO Max, and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child is on Broadway, now with Tom Felton. As for the TV show, it's currently expected to arrive early 2027.