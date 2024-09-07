Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright Weighs In On Possibly Giving Advice To The Max Show’s Cast, And I Totally Understand Her Take
A new generation of Harry Potter actors are forthcoming.
After the film adaptations of the J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World books defined a generation of fantasy fans, Max has been developing a Harry Potter TV show. Said series is set to take audiences through all the seven titles again and add more depth narrative-wise than the movies. As fans await casting information about the series’ new cast, Bonnie Wright weighed in on possibly giving advice to the new cast once they're hired, and I totally understand her take.
When the Ginny Weasley actress spoke to Variety, she reflected on her own experience playing Harry Potter’s love interest for a decade of her life. Those recollections are ultimately what inform her thoughts on possibly advising the new actors. In her words:
When the original Harry Potter cast ventured to the Hogwarts sets to film 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, it was a different time -- one without social media. Sites like Instagram or Twitter hadn’t even been invented yet. As Bonnie Wright explained, the ensemble had the privilege of being in their own bubbles on set while making the films, but that’s unlikely to be the case for the members of this incoming cast.
Even so, Bonnie Wright is hoping the new cast will “have fun with it” and do their own thing with each of their characters. She added that she can sense that they will have “more pressure” thrust upon them since the original movies are so beloved. But, in terms of her own thoughts on giving advice to those who will join the Wizarding World next, she wants to personally alleviate the tension they might feel coming into their roles. And I think it’s a solid way to look at it:
In all, it seems that the Sea actress simply wants to give the stars the same luxury that she had -- creating their takes without having other people in their ears. Still, fans will surely chime in with their takes once the actors are cast. However, one would imagine that it will be comforting for the stars to know they shouldn't feel pressure from at least one franchise OG.
What I also love is that Bonnie Wright expressed her excitement to tune in to the series once it premieres in 2026, while also sharing how amazing it would have been if she and her co-stars had “5 hour movies” for each book to explore their characters rather than two or so hour movies. Ginny Weasley, in particular, was shortsighted within the movies. With that, Wright is hopeful that the show's EPs will rectify that by including the more "nuanced moments" involving Ginny.
While Ms. Wright shared a disinterest in starring in the series because she thinks it would be “a bit confusing,” it’s very sweet of her to show all the support for the yet-to-be-determined young cast. Kudos to her for sharing such a commendable take.
While you wait for more news on the series, stream the Harry Potter movies in order right now using a Max subscription.
