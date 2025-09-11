Brett Goldstein Said He's Writing 'An Emotional Episode' For Ted Lasso Season 4, And I Have Theories

Ted Lasso had an incredible run for three seasons, and while a lot of fans had issues with the way the series ended, it was an emotional experience for many people. Well, get ready to have your emotions toyed with yet again, as Ted Lasso Season 4 is on the way and co-star and writer Brett Goldstein is apparently writing a quite emotional episode.

In addition to playing the indomitable Roy Kent, Brett Goldstein was also a story editor and writer on the first three seasons of Ted Lasso. He personally penned four episodes in the first three seasons, and speaking with InStyle, he reveals he’s co-writing an episode in Season 4 that he promises will be emotional, one way or another. The Emmy winner said…

I am co-writing an episode with Jamie Lee. It's definitely an emotional episode, but will that emotion be happy? It's possible. I'm very excited about that episode. All I can say is, I'm very excited about it. Does that mean it's sad? Probably.

It’s fairly ominous to hear Brett Goldstein talk this way. Plenty of Ted Lasso moments in the first three seasons got me emotional. I basically keep my Apple TV+ subscription now so I can re-watch Ted Lasso and cry. I fully expect Season 4 will make me cry, too. But just what big emotional moment is going to happen? I have a few different ideas.

An Episode About Ted And His Family

One big place we can fully expect emotions to run high is with Ted Lasso and his family. Ted’s son and the feelings he clearly still has for his ex-wife are a huge part of his life. In the Season 3 finale, Ted ultimately decides to stop coaching AFC Richmond for his family, and so it makes sense that the decision to go back to coaching, however his family is impacted, will be a big deal for Ted.

Brett Goldstein also notably wrote the Season 1 episode “Tan Lines,” in which Ted’s wife and son come to visit him. It’s the episode in which Ted comes to the realization that his marriage is truly over, the sort of thing that causes him to break down, and makes us cry, too. So, we know this guy can write emotional stories about the titular character, and he can do it really well.

Something Big Might Happen With Rebecca Welton

While it’s hard to pick a favorite character (other than Ted) on Ted Lasso, it’s difficult not to be in love with Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton. She seemed to get a quite happy ending in the final episode of Season 3, but now I’m afraid there might be something sad on the horizon for her.

Godstein mentions that he’s co-writing this mystery episode with Jamie Lee. She’s responsible for three other episodes of the series, and all three of them, “For the Children,” “Man City,” and “Signs,” are particularly important episodes for the character of Rebecca. Perhaps something will happen in her relationship, assuming she’s still in one.

Could This Signal Nate’s Return To Ted Lasso After All?

Finally, I’ll throw out my most radical theory, but one that I like: could Brett Goldstein be writing the return of Nate? Up to this point, it’s unclear if we’ll see Nate the “Wonder Kid” in Season 4 of Ted Lasso. He’s not part of the officially announced cast, though actor Nick Mohammed has made comments that indicate he could appear.

If Nate does make an appearance, but isn’t part of the regular cast, it could be here. Two of the episodes that Brett Goldstein previously wrote were “The Signal” in Season 2 and “Big Week” in Season 3. These are key episodes in Nate’s emotional rollercoaster of a story, so Goldstein has written for the good-turned-bad-turned-good-again character before. Perhaps the reason Nate isn’t a regular cast member is something that will be part of the story, leading to an emotional episode when he does appear.

Of course, anything is really possible. There’s a whole new team of players that we haven’t met yet, and will likely have their own stories to tell. This emotional episode could be about any of them just as well. Whatever happens, when the Season 4 episode written by Brett Goldstein comes along, I’ll be sure to bring the tissues.