Why Nick Mohammed's Latest Ted Lasso Season 4 Comments Have Me Theorizing That Nate Might Come Back

When Ted Lasso Season 4 kicked off production, we got a photo that fully confirmed the return of OG cast members, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Juno Temple (Keeley), Jeremy Swift (Higgins) and, of course, Jason Sudeikis (Ted). We also knew that Brett Goldstein (Roy) and Brendan Hunt (Beard) would be back as well. However, other key players from the first three seasons, like Nick Mohammed, who played Nate, still haven’t been confirmed . While he won’t say if he’s in it or not, his latest comments do have me thinking that the AFC Richmond coach might be back on the pitch for these new episodes.

To be clear, Nick Mohammed has not confirmed his return. In fact, he told CinemaBlend that we’ll “ have to just wait and see. ” However, when Collider asked him about Ted Lasso’s new season and his potential involvement in it, he said a bit more than that, explaining:

I think sworn to secrecy is about right. Look, I know that it's about a whole different set of characters. I can't even talk about it without giving anything away! We'll have to see. We'll have to see who pops up where and when. But I know that they're filming it now, and I've been socializing with them all. They’re all very well, so we'll see what happens.

Alright, let’s break this down. Again, it’s certainly possible that Mohammed isn’t coming back. However, the fact that he won’t flat-out deny his involvement has me suspicious. On top of that, this response implies that he knows more than the general public does, which has me thinking he could easily be in Season 4.

He also made it clear that he’s been in communication with the Ted Lasso cast . Now, I know the ensemble is close, so this isn’t shocking and could mean they were literally just hanging out outside of work. Although the show is in production, and if he’s hanging out with them and knows about what’s being made, it’s hard not to make connections and think Nate might appear.

Plus, at the end of Season 3 (which you can stream with an Apple TV+ subscription ), Mohammed’s character was coaching AFC Richmond with Coach Beard and Roy Kent. And considering we know that Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein will be back for Season 4, it’d be a bit odd if the other coach didn’t appear.

Now, earlier this summer, Nick Mohammed said he didn’t know if he’d be in Season 4. However, he did note that he had dates checked by production and would come back if asked to. Based on his latest answer, I’m starting to theorize that he was asked back, and that’s exciting news.

However, we’ll just have to wait and see if that turns out to be true or not. At the moment, Ted Lasso Season 4 does not have a premiere date, but we know it’s in production. We also know it will follow AFC Richmond’s women’s team, which means we’ll get a lot of new cast members alongside the returning originals.

The question of how many originals, though, is up in the air. But if I were a betting woman, I’d say the chances of Nick Mohammed coming back feel higher than they used to be.