Months After Justin Bieber Allegedly Struggled With Former Friend Sean Combs’ Arrest, He Shared A Message About Faith

These days Justin Bieber is most assuredly focusing his energy on being a great dad to his new son, Jack Blues, but unfortunately other issues have likely been competing for that attention. Along with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Hart, Bieber’s presence at P. Diddy’s famous parties has been re-examined since the rapper’s September arrest on sex trafficking and other charges, and months after.the “Baby” singer was reportedly struggling with Sean Combs’ legal troubles, he shared a strong message about his faith.

Diddy’s parties have always been infamous, but there’s been a renewed interest in the goings-on following multiple accusations of sexual assault during the so-called freak-offs, where people were allegedly plied with drugs and alcohol to participate in days-long sex parties. Justin Bieber was close with the record executive back then (his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez was even mistaken for a valet), and he was reportedly in a “hard place mentally” after the arrest. A recent post to his Instagram Stories seems to confirm that he’s been struggling in some aspect, but that his faith has gotten him through. Bieber posted:

There’s no indication of what exactly the “enemy” was trying to “destroy and steal” from Justin Bieber’s life, but it would be hard to believe the P. Diddy drama hasn’t been on his mind. Even Selena Gomez had a viral gaffe that appeared to be a Freudian slip amidst the brouhaha.

Videos of Diddy and the singer partying together when Justin Bieber was just 15 have resurfaced, with the rapper playfully saying that during their 48-hour hangout, “what we're doing we can't really disclose.” Could the renewed scrutiny regarding their friendship have been part of what caused the new dad to question if Jesus was with him?

Justin Bieber reportedly found the allegations against Sean Combs hard to process — a sentiment that even those of us who aren’t involved in the case shared when it was reported that over 1,000 bottles of lubricant had been confiscated from Diddy’s homes in federal raids. Many celebrities have been trying to distance themselves from the music mogul over the past few months, including Kevin Hart, who deflected questions about his own role in the parties.

It’s especially understandable that the Biebs might have trouble balancing his conflicting emotions, with the Diddy situation coming just weeks after Hailey Bieber gave birth to her and Justin’s first child. It also makes sense that he would turn to religion to help him in that area.

Justin Bieber has always been open about his faith and how it’s helped him through struggles, which in recent years have included being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare form of facial paralysis, and Hailey Bieber suffering a blood clot in her brain. Hopefully he has all the tools he needs to also fight whatever mental struggles he’s faced since Diddy’s arrest.