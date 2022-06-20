How Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren’s Yellowstone Spinoff Has Been Changed In A Major Way

The Kevin Costner-led Yellowstone isn’t just a popular TV series that’s returning for a fifth season later this year; it’s also the foundation for a shared universe spearheaded by Taylor Sheridan. Yellowstone has paved the way for several spinoffs, one of which we once called 1932, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. However, today brings word that this upcoming drama series that will be accessible with a Paramount+ subscription has been retitled, and with that name change comes new expectations for what we’ll see from the prequel.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Yellowstone spinoff is now called 1923, meaning instead of being set post-Prohibition and in the early years of The Great Depression, it will instead account for the end of World War I and the start of Prohibition. We still have no idea who Ford and Mirren will play in 1923, but Paramount+ included the below premise in its official announcement about the title change:

1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.

As a result of winding the clock back nine years, this Yellowstone series now finds itself at a time when the United States was not only dealing with alcohol being banned, but also still grappling with the aftermath of World War I, which halted five years previously. However, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing the Yellowstone universe explore the Great Depression time period, as noted in the premise, Montana was dealing with such dour conditions in the early 1920s, so it sounds like that kind of vibe will still be present. Paramount+’s announcement also mentioned that 1923 will drop on the platform sometime in December, but a specific release date hasn’t been set yet.

1923 follows on the heels of 1883, the limited series that followed the Dutton family leaving Tennessee and embarking on a journey that would ultimately take them to Montana and set up what eventually became the Yellowstone Ranch. 1883 became the most-watched series ever on Paramount+ globally, and along with its main cast including Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and LaMonica Garrett, the spinoff featured notable guest stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton. Although the main 1883 story was a one-and-done affair, it is getting its own spinoff in the form 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which will star David Oyelowo as the title lawman of the Wild West.

Additionally, the present day-set spinoff 6666 is still in development for the Yellowstone universe, although unlike 1923 and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, it will join the original Yellowstone in premiering first on the Paramount Network. Going back to 1923, naturally we’ll let you know when any specific plot details come in, including information about Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s characters. 1923’s premiere happens the same month that we’ll see Mirren as Hespera in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, while Ford’s time in this Paramount+ (opens in new tab) series comes roughly half a year ahead of him starring in Indiana Jones 5.

