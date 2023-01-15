How I Met Your Father Season 2: Release Date, Trailer And Other Things We Know

In January 2022, the How I Met Your… universe was expanded with the Hulu spinoff series How I Met Your Father, which took the basic premise of the original CBS comedy series but with Hilary Duff’s Sophie taking on a role similar to that of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby (with Kim Cattrall providing the narration like the late Bob Saget did years earlier).

Despite mixed reviews from critics ahead of its debut, the show was quickly picked up for a second season in February 2022, which was great news for How I Met Your Father’s fans and all their theories and wish lists for the series’ future . As we prepare for the return of the Hulu original comedy, we have put together a list of quick things we know about How I Met Your Father Season 2, including its release date, the trailer, cast, and so much more.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premieres January 24th On Hulu

The world, or at least those with a Hulu subscription, first met Sophie and her New York City friends when How I Met Your Father debuted on the streaming service in 2022. And fans of the show won’t have to wait much longer to experience another round of romance and comedy, as How I Met Your Father Season 2 is slated to kick off Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The How I Met Your Father Season 2 Trailer Is Full Of New Beginnings And Fresh Relationships

In January 2023, around two weeks before the How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere, Hulu released the trailer for the show’s sophomore outing, which offered a glimpse into the lives of the main characters as they enter uncharted territory. Set to The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven,” the admittedly brief trailer packs in a lot of information in a short amount of time, while not feeling overstuffed in the slightest.

New beginnings, new relationships, and even new characters are on full display throughout the How I Met Your Father Season 2 trailer, but at the heart of it is still the core cast viewers fell in love with a year ago.

The Main How I Met Your Father Cast Is Back For Season 2

The How I Met Your Father cast we met in January 2022 will be the same for the most part when the show returns, as the core group of actors is back for another season of romance, life lessons, and comedy. Hilary Duff will once again lead the cast with her portrayal of the hopelessly romantic Sophie. Joining her once again will be Francia Raisa as Valentina, Chris Lowell as Jesse, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen, and Kim Cattrall as the future Sophie telling her son about how she met the boy’s father years earlier.

On top of all those returning characters, as well as Josh Peck’s Drew, How I Met Your Father Season 2 will also see at least a couple additions. This includes Sex and the City alum John Corbett, who showed up in the Season 2 trailer and Love, Victor star Michael Cimino, who was spotted in a post by the show’s Instagram account.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Plot

Although exact plot details have yet to be revealed by Hulu, we can piece together what How I Met Your Father Season 2 will be about by looking at the recently released trailer and comments made by series creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger following the conclusion of the first season in March 2022. In the season roundup, Aptaker told Deadline that the show’s second season will focus a lot on the female characters living as single women in New York City, with a major emphasis on Valentina following her breakup with Charlie:

We’re really excited for season two for Valentina. Here’s this character who we’ve heard a lot about and her wild and crazy days as a single woman, but we’ve never actually seen it because she’s thrust into this very accelerated relationship. So Season 2 is going to be a chance for us to see what Valentina looks like outside of her relationship with Charlie and what she and Sophie look like as women out on the town meeting guys, at least on Valentina’s side.

And as seen in the trailer above, there will be a lot of new adventures for the single ladies, even if there are a few detours (like Valentina and Charlie trying to keep their hands off one another) along the way.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Will Have 20 Episodes, Giving Some Stories More Room To ‘Breathe’

The first season of How I Met Your Father played out over the course of 10 episodes, which might not have given the writers and actors a lot of room to try a whole lot without sacrificing crucial plot elements. Well, Hulu has doubled the length with a total of 20 episodes, something co-creator Isaac Ataker was excited about when speaking with TVLine in March 2022, stating:

It will give us a chance to let our mystery breathe, and to do episodes that are more about everybody hanging out and having a crazy night together

In addition to giving the cast more time to just hang out and have a “crazy night together,” this expanded episode count will also give the show the chance to explore ideas that didn't make it into How I Met Your Father Season 1, as Elizabeth Berger noted:

We had a bunch of those [story ideas] for Season 1 that we couldn’t do because we didn’t have enough space for them.

The expanded order also puts the Hulu show up there with How I Met Your Mother which had seasons featuring anywhere from 20 to 24 episodes apiece, which included some all-time classics as well as a massive number of inside jokes .

There’s No Word On If There Will Be Another How I Met Your Mother Cameo, But Hilary Duff And Josh Radnor Have Discussed It

Ever since Cobie Smulders reprised the role of Robin Scherbatsky with a brief cameo in the How I Met Your Father Season 1 finale, fans of both shows have been wondering if, or when, Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby will follow suit at some point in the future. Well, when speaking with Newsweek in early January 2023, the Fleishman is in Trouble actor admitted that he and Hilary Duff have been in contact about that very thing:

I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff. We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on How I Met Your dot dot dot.

Later in the conversation, Radnor admitted that he “wouldn’t turn down an invitation,” from Duff or the producers of How I Met Your Father to portray Ted again after all these years. But we’ll just have to wait and see.