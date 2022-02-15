Hilary Duff And More Stars Share Sweet Photo After How I Met Your Father Gets Renewed For Season 2

How I Met Your Father has officially been renewed for Season 2 on Hulu, and the cast members just can’t contain their excitement. Hilary Duff and her co-stars took to social media to celebrate the announcement that the relationship calamities aren't over yet. They shared a sweet photo of the cast, with Duff clearly looking forward to continuing Sophie’s love story.

The spinoff of the CBS hit How I Met Your Mother premiered on Hulu in January, telling the story of Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her close-knit friends in the year 2022, as they figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and seemingly limitless options. And all with Kim Cattrall playing the older and settled Sophie, who is narrating from the future. Check out Duff’s post below:

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) A photo posted by on

Some of the series’ other stars, including Christopher Lowell and Francia Raisa, also joined with Hilary Duff in sharing the happy news on Instagram, with Raisa adding her own feelings to the cast photo.

SEASON TWOOOOOO!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY!

Christopher Lowell plays Jesse Walker, an aspiring musician who became an Internet meme after a very public failed marriage proposal to Meredith (Leighton Meester). Francia Raisa is Valentina, Sophie's best friend and roommate.

Tien Tran, who plays Jesse's adopted sister Ellen Gilbert, shared the same photo as her co-stars on her page, but added her own embellishments to show her enthusiasm about continuing to work with the "cuties."

(Image credit: Instagram)

The series has continued to expand its universe in Season 1, with Paget Brewster recently making her debut as Sophie’s mother, Lori. Lori paid her daughter an unexpected visit in the February 8 episode, and viewers got a peek into Sophie's past and how moving around so much as a child affected her. While Lori and her "party girl" reputation aren't expected to make any more appearances in Season 1, the renewal for Season 2 opens up the opportunity to further explore her and Sophie's complicated relationship.

Kim Cattrall's role as future Sophie narrating her younger days is a continuation of the storytelling style introduced in the series' predecessor, How I Met Your Mother. On the CBS sitcom, Josh Radnor played Ted Mosby, with Bob Saget providing the voice of older Ted as the narrator. Following Saget's death in January, How I Met Your Father paid tribute to the OG narrator at the end of its premiere episode

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londy. Hilary Duff also serves as a producer.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father debut on Hulu every Tuesday morning, and head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else is popping up in the coming months!