See How Jenna Ortega Responded To Those Viral TikTok Trend Of People Making Wednesday Dolls Bald

Wednesday Season 2 is currently in production and while fans of the show are excited, some people have found a very odd way to spend their time waiting. People are apparently messing with a plush doll of Wednesday in order to make them appear bald. Jenna Ortega would really appreciate it if people would cut it out.

There’s a plush Wednesday doll out there you can buy that has a unique feature. The hair isn’t entirely attached to the doll’s head which allows for, if one were so inclined, folding the front of the hair back and underneath the rest of the hair, which makes Wednesday look bald when viewed from the front. Doing this to all the dolls in a store is apparently the latest TikTok trend. A recent post showed off just how out of hand the trend is getting and Jenna Ortega herself actually commented, saying simply…

Please don’t

I’m not going to say that Wednesday with a bald head isn’t funny, but certainly leaving the dolls on the store shelf looking that way isn’t necessarily going to make people rush over to pick one up. It’s just common courtesy to not mess with stuff on a store shelf that you’re not going to buy. And Wednesday herself has now asked you to cool it.

The reply from Ortega came on a video that pointed out that the TikTok trend is already out of hand. It shows an image of a store shelf with a sign specifically asking people not to mess with the dolls. Some people already have, and you can see what plush looks like with no visible hair as well as how Wednesday is supposed to look.

(Image credit: TikTok/Juneiswack)

Considering what a massive hit Wednesday was for Netflix in its first season, there are a lot of people who are going to be quite excited to see what Season 2 looks like. While not all of the Wednesday cast is returning for the new season, several new additions are also joining the team. Season 2 will include Christopher Lloyd, who will follow Christina Ricci as the second cast member from The Addams Family movies to appear on the show.

These social media trends tend to run their course fairly quickly, so we may have already seen the end of it. I guess people will have to find new ways to keep themselves entertained while they wait for the next season of Wednesday. I’m sure there’s plenty more merch from Wednesday out there for people to screw around with.