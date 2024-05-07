Wednesday Just Added OG Uncle Fester Christopher Lloyd For Season 2 Along With So Many Others, And I'm Giving The Move All The Snaps

People, it’s time we give Wednesday Season 2 all the snaps, because the cast they just announced is next level. Of course, our favorite leading lady, Jenna Ortega, and her beloved Nevermore crew, including Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair, are coming back. However, the excitement really ramps up when you see the new additions. While we knew about Steve Buscemi joining the Wednesday cast , now we also know that the OG Uncle Fester, Christopher Lloyd is going to be on the show too, along with many others, and now is 100% the time to get pumped about the return of the Netflix megahit.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Christopher Lloyd Is Set To Return To The World Of The Addams Family

That’s right, you read that correctly, Christopher Lloyd, AKA the original Uncle Fester from The Addams Family movies, is joining the Wednesday cast as a guest star this season!

At the moment, we don’t know who Lloyd will be playing. However, it is logical that he won’t be reprising the role of Fester, because Fred Armisen plays that part on Wednesday – however, we don’t know if the SNL vet will be back for Season 2 yet.

Based on Season 1, which saw the OG Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci, playing Marilyn Thornhill, I assume Lloyd will be a new character in Season 2.

While it’s unclear if Ricci will be coming back to Wednesday , if she does, it’d be very fun to see her and Lloyd share a few scenes. Maybe he could play her assistant, seeing them be evil together would be such a blast!

Overall, I love that Wednesday is keeping its streak going of casting OG Addams Family cast members in the show. However, there’s a lot more to get excited about, because Season 2’s ensemble not only includes Christopher Lloyd, but a whole slew of incredible actors.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Entire Season 2 Cast Of Wednesday Is Fabulous

I promised that the Season 2 Wednesday cast is super stacked, and I’m about to live up to it.

To announce that Season 2 of the Addams Family spinoff was in production, Netflix’s Wednesday account dropped a video on their social platforms that showed Thing delivering scripts to the cast.

Thing dropped off scripts to our established regulars like Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Emma Myers (Enid) and Joy Sunday (Bianca).

It also delivered scripts to new additions, which included Steve Buscemi who will be playing someone named Barry Dort. This video also revealed that Doctor Who’s Billie Piper will be playing Capri, and Westworld’s Thandiwe Newton is joining the cast as Dr. Fairburn.

Here we woe again. pic.twitter.com/FPYrc5TnajMay 7, 2024

Many other incredibly exciting guest stars and new regulars were also announced through this video. This includes The Sixth Sense’s Haley Joel Osment and Scream’s Heather Matarazzo as well as Frances O’Connor and Joonas Suotamo. Overall, I’m so here for Wednesday adding even more actors who are known for their work in the horror, sci-fi and/or fantasy genres.

Finally, to make matters even more exciting, Netflix posted a cast photo confirming that the majority of the regulars will be back. However, notably, Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane and Naomi J. Ogawa, will not be returning.

(Image credit: Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2024)

Personally, considering the questions I had after Season 1 of Wednesday , I’m thrilled that Hunter Doohan is coming back as Tyler, so we can continue to see the story about his monster play out. Along with him, I can’t wait to see Ortega and Myers back on screen, because I always need more Enid and Wednesday in my life. In fact, seeing more of their friendship is one of the changes I’m hoping Season 2 of Wednesday implements.

All-in-all this massive announcement deserves all the snaps, because it really solidifies the fact that Season 2 of Wednesday is ready to rock, and I can’t wait to see it. This cast truly is one-of-a-kind, especially with the additions of legends like Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton and Steve Buscemi. Now, the countdown is truly on as we wait for the sophomore season of The Addams Family spinoff.