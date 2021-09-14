Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Just Took On A Hilarious TikTok Trend In New Video

Actor-writer-producer Ryan Reynolds has been on the big screen for a number of years, but it’s also his trademark sense of humor that keeps the fandom invested in his every move. He’s super active on social media, often putting his own spin on online trends. And Reynolds recently recruited Will Ferrell when taking on a hilarious TikTok challenge.

Ryan Reynolds has an official account on a number of social media outlets, recently joining TikTok as a result. He’s gotten in on some trends as a result, including the recent “Grace Kelly” challenge, where he harmonized with himself on Mika’s titular single. And just when the Deadpool actor is showing his musical talents, Will Ferrell jumps in to add a few more layers of harmony and comedy. Check it out below,

I don’t know about you, but my day has been made. Ryan Reynolds once again keeps moviegoing audiences on their collective toes, dropping a surprise collaboration with Will Ferrel over on social media. Smart money says this will go viral in no time.

The above video comes from Ryan Reynolds’ personal TiKTok. Despite his brief tenure on the social media platform, the Deadpool actor has already accrued a whopping 10 million followers. And with Reynolds dropping surprise guests like Anchorman legend Will Ferrell, it’s no wonder why he’s gotten such a following so quickly.

The “Grace Kelly” challenge has inspired TikTok users to record their own cover of the hit pop song. The track comes from Mika’s debut album Life in Cartoon Motion. Ryan Reynolds layered his own vocals to take it on, before bringing in Will Ferrell as a surprise. Add in some A+ captions, and you’ve got the makings of a massively popular TikTok.

Aside from his killer social media presence, Ryan Reynolds has been keeping busy with a number of massive blockbusters. He recently celebrated the release of Free Guy, even donning his Deadpool suit to promote the project. We’re also not far from the release of Netlflix’s Red Notice, which was filmed in the midst of the pandemic and also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

Of course, Ryan Reynolds has also become synonymous with his signature role in the Deadpool franchise. Despite breaking new ground as an R-rated comic book flick, it’s unknown when the Merc with the Mouth will return to the big screen. Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox seemingly opened the door for Wade Wilson to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s unclear if/when that’ll actually happen.

Moviegoers can catch Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice on November 12th, and Will Ferrell has a number of film and TV projects coming down the line. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.