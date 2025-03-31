Kanye West Claims He ‘Didn’t Want To Have Children’ With Kim Kardashian In New Controversial Interview

As of late, Kanye West has been making headlines due to making inflammatory statements and wearing not-so-typical clothing. West has notably gone on social media rants and was recently spotted in clothing clad in swastikas. Now, it would seem that the rapper has taken things a step further. He just took part in an interview, during which he wore garb that resembled the outfits historically worn by Ku Klux Klan members. Not only that, but West also made a claim about not wanting children with Kim Kardashian.

47-year-old Ye spoke with DJ Akademiks for what turned out to be a lengthy Q&A session. During the chat, which was partially captured by TMZ, the Grammy winner sported a black robe, complete with a pointed hood. Akademiks eventually broached the topic of Ye’s alleged co-parenting woes with his ex-wife over their four children. When questioned about taking accountability for being with Kim Kardashian in the first place, the rapper admitted that’s on him, before mentioning his kids:

Absolutely, I did [put myself in that position]. That was my fault. … I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were friends for years, before they started dating in 2012. They ultimately tied the knot in 2014 and, during their marriage, they welcomed four children – North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5). Kardashian ultimately filed for divorce in early 2021, and that split wasn’t finalized until November 2022. Since then, the former spouses have sought to co-parent, though recent reports suggest that’s been easier said than done.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper turned heads this month when it was reported that he was set to meet up with Andrew and Tristian Tate (who recently faced sex crimes overseas) while hanging out with daughter North. Ye’s 44-year-old ex-wife reportedly put the kibosh on their daughter’s meetup and allegedly called an emergency custody meeting as a result. It’s been alleged that the SKIMS founder is frustrated with her ex-husband and finds it “ridiculous” that she must keep her lawyer on speed dial when dealing with him.

Despite Kanye West’s recent comments about having children, the last few weeks have seen him express disappointment about supposedly not getting to see them that often. Those sentiments seem to run counter to prior reports, which suggested that West wasn’t spending enough time with his kids of his own volition. At the same time, it was also alleged that the “Touch the Sky” performer did want to have a baby with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

As part of the reports of Ye’s purported absences, it was claimed that Kim Kardashian was “pretty much a single mom.” Kardashian has also discussed motherhood, having briefly opened up about it in a post shared to social media months ago. She said the “sad part” about being a mother was that “you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to be able to live without you.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly now in a dispute involving North, who was featured on one of her father’s newest songs. Said track also included vocals from jailed rapper P. Diddy, who spoke to West from prison not long ago. West is threatening to take action if Kardashian doesn’t give him trademark rights to North’s voice. While West allegedly wants to “unleash hell” on his ex, she’s reportedly not intimidated. Time will tell how that situation plays out and whether West might expand upon his thoughts on having kids.