How Much Kim Kardashian Allegedly Gets Paid For Some Speaking And Fan Photographing Events

Kim Kardashian has made headlines for her money-making habits in the past. In fact, some of her big ventures including SKIMS and SKKN helped her to land on Forbes’ annual list of billionaires late last year. Her TV work yields her even more money and brand exposure, but one aspect of her career I hadn’t thought much about has to do with getting paid for speaking and other fan events. The Kardashians star is allegedly making more than you'd probably guess.

A recent appearance that Kim Kardashian made in Miami reportedly netted her a cool $1 million. Kim spoke as part of Hedge Fund Week at the iConnections Global Alts conference, and while the conference wouldn’t comment on the fee she commanded, it was seemingly very hefty.

To note, Page Six reports there’s a secondary source stating Kim only made around half that for the speaking event (which might make sense given she took the stage with her SKKY private equity venture cofounder Jay Sammons), the point is, she made at least six figures for what was essentially a special appearance at an event. And Kim still sees herself as an underdog...

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashians fees have become a topic of conversation. In 2016, the TV personality and entrepreneur was flown in to attend a party at the Revolve house in the Hamptons. Those in the know about this venture said she also netted somewhere between a half million and a million for her time so that she would be on hand to take selfies with other social media stars. It later was alleged the specific sum the business forked out for her to show up was $700,000.

How Much Does Kim Kardashians Make For Hulu Show And Other Ventures?

While the numbers in regards to public appearances have not been confirmed, it is interesting to me there are several alleged numbers that are in the same ballpark.

For example, we know Kim makes around $7.5-$8 for her work on Hulu’s The Kardashians given the overall $100 million deal the main cast signed. That’s a big number as she reportedly made around $4.5 million for a season of KUWTK. She also told David Letterman that she makes more per paid Instagram post than she used to make for a season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and if that math is accurate, she's making millions for certain paid posts.

But if you want to get to the real chunks of change that make up her portfolio, we need to get into her business ventures, like SKIMS. For example, in 2021 the reality star was valued at $600 million after SKIMS upped its valuation to $3.2 billion. That type of stake in a company is a big deal. It’s also not her only stake, as she is invested in KKW Beauty & SKKN, the aforementioned SKKY private partners equity and has been a part of other ventures throughout her career.

A $600 billion valuation does not translate into cash, however, and the TV personality once revealed she’s actually quite thoughtful when it comes to cash flow. She previously told the New York Times she’s focused on money in and money out, and is sometimes less choosy if she thinks the money can be put to use in other ways.

If I overspend on something, and a paid post happens to come in at that time, I’ll weigh it out and think, ‘OK, well I have to pay for X, Y and Z. Now it’s a little bit more personal for me. If I have a paid post that comes in and I think, ‘O.K., well this can fund x amount of people that are behind bars, that can help free them with simple legal fees that they just can’t afford, then that would be worth it to me, even if the post might be a little bit off-brand for me.’ I really weigh out different things now than I used to.

Granted those social posts aren't exactly "easy" to create. Kim Kardashian has shown us what goes into the setup for them and the process would not be for the faint of heart. Still, if you are making solid moolah for a post, the time and effort is likely worth it -- particularly, as Kim notes, it can help her create more resources for things she is passionate about.

At the end of the day, we all know Kim makes a lot of money, as does Kris Jenner (the Kardashians momager always takes a cut) as does Kylie Jenner (also valued as a billionaire) as does Khloé (who launched Good American jeans, among other ventures), Kourtney (whose Poosh brand and vaginal gummies have gained some traction), and even model Kendall Jenner. How much they make per year is still a giant question mark, but given what we've learned here today, I think we can all agree there are a lot of $$$$ signs attached.