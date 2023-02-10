Kourtney Kardashian Explains How Her Viral Vaginal Health Gummies Are Supposed To Work, But Expert Says Not So Fast
The pineapple probiotic was apparently highly anticipated.
Kourtney Kardashian has embarked on a new journey over the last year following her marriage to Travis Barker. After going through (and recovering from) IVF treatments to try to have a baby with her new husband, the reality star seems to be more into promoting body positivity and health — particularly through her new brand Lemme. However, as Mrs. Barker launches Lemme Purr, a gummy probiotic for vaginal health, several medical experts are questioning her claims, and they are warning the public about taking medical advice from celebrities.
Anybody who follows the Kardashian family knows that health has always been important to Kim Kardashian’s older sister. Kourtney has thrown herself into Lemme, her new line of supplements vitamins, even sharing sexy behind-the-scenes pics from her marketing shoots. Lemme Purr was apparently a highly anticipated release, she said on Instagram, with her followers excited to stock up on the probiotic ahead of Valentine’s Day, and Kourtney explained exactly how the gummy is supposed to help her customers’ “down-there” situation, writing:
The 60-count bottle of pineapple-flavored gummies costs $30 on Lemme’s website.
However, some experts in gynecology have spoken out, cautioning fans about taking medical advice from celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian. Dr. Brooke Vandermolen, a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology, per the Daily Mail argues that there is “no merit” to the reality star’s claims that the gummies will actually benefit vaginal health. The doctor said:
Dr. Anita Mitra, a gynecologist and scientist with a PhD on the vaginal microbiome, seconded that assessment in the same article, pointing out that words like “probiotics” and “microbiome” are often thrown around as buzzwords. She said the specific probiotic used in Lemme Purr “has not been particularly well-researched with regards to vaginal health,” and furthermore posited that it’s extremely problematic to suggest women need to change the smell of their vaginas. She said:
Kourtney Kardashian may be very health-oriented, but we all know she’s not a doctor. While fans are surely excited to try out her new products, it’s important to remember to consult an expert for medical advice. PhD or not, Kardashian will be back on The Kardashians when Season 3 hits the 2023 TV schedule, so be sure your Hulu subscription is up to date!
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid.
