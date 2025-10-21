Kim Kardashian Has No Problem Referencing Her Own Divorces While Talking About Getting Into Character For Her New Series

Kim Kardashian and her family are set to bring more behind-the-scenes tea when The Kardashians Season 7 hits the 2025 TV schedule later this week, but fans may actually be more excited for another of her upcoming projects. All’s Fair, the Ryan Murphy drama about a law firm of all-women divorce attorneys, is also just around the corner, and Kardashian wasn’t shy about admitting that she drew from her own experiences to get into character.

Divorce is a subject that Kim Kardashian has some experience with, as she’s seen the end of three marriages. Laura Wasser — divorce attorney to the stars — helped the reality TV star through the latter two of those, and Kardashian says she channeled Wasser's energy for her All’s Fair character Allura Grant. She told On the Red Carpet:

Allura Grant is just a really strong, badass woman. I kind of modeled the character after Laura Wasser. She’s a divorce attorney — she has been mine — and, you know, I just think she’s always so strong and always lets people, I would say believe, but like makes sure that everything’s going to be OK. And I think that’s the energy we give to these women.

It does make sense that Kim Kardashian would use her own divorce attorney for inspiration, particularly in conveying why Laura Wasser is so popular amongst Hollywood’s biggest names. The attorney worked with Kardashian to end her marriages to both Kris Humphries and Kanye West (the reality star was also married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003).

The list of Laura Wasser’s celebrity clients is long and impressive. She recently helped JLo and Ben Affleck settle their divorce without a prenup, and she represented Christina Haack in her split from Josh Hall. Wasser saw Angelina Jolie through divorces from both Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt. She represented Britney Spears after the Sam Asghari breakup, and other clients reportedly include Kevin Costner, Johnny Depp, Maria Shriver, Stevie Wonder, and the list goes on.

It should be exciting to get a peek into Ryan Murphy’s surely exaggerated world of high-end divorce and see what it is that makes the real-life attorney such a force. Check out a preview of All’s Fair:

Kim Kardashian — who made her acting debut in 2023 on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate — is joined by a super fun cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. We can see from the previews that in addition to some great guest appearances from the likes of Elizabeth Berkley and Brooke Shields, we’ll also see Kardashian get married again — or, at least her character.

I’m excited to check out all the scandalous fun when All’s Fair premieres Tuesday, November 4, for those with a Hulu subscription. Before that, though, you can catch Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family on The Kardashians Season 7, which premieres Thursday, October 23, also on Hulu.