‘I Will Go On Record.’ The Real-Life Lawyer Who Inspired Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair Character Weighed In On How Accurate The New Legal Drama Is

Kim Kardashian’s new legal drama All’s Fair premiered on the 2025 TV schedule last week to awful reviews, with critics calling it “tacky” and a monument to materialism. Fans, however, have had a different reaction, eating up the campy dialogue, the couture fashion and extravagant lifestyle led by Allura Grant and her team of female divorce lawyers. Kardashian has said her character is inspired by her own lawyer, Laura Wasser, and now the divorce attorney to the stars is weighing in on the show’s accuracy.

Laura Wasser has represented everyone from Kevin Costner to Britney Spears to Johnny Depp and was Kim Kardashian’s lawyer when she split with Kris Humphries and Kanye West. In an interesting twist, Kardashian told People that Wasser’s father even represented Kris Jenner in her divorce from Robert Kardashian. The reality star-turned-actress has credited her attorney numerous times as the inspiration for her All’s Fair character, but Wasser denies living a lifestyle anywhere near as luxe as Allura’s, telling E! News:

I'm a 30-year-plus lawyer at this point, and I will go on record as saying I do not have a plane. I have never flown to New York or even stayed locally and bid on a multi-hundred-thousand-dollar piece at a Sotheby's or Christie's Auction. I have one nice car—usually paid through my firm because I drive to court in it.

Well, that’s a bit disappointing, only because from a wish-fulfillment standpoint, it’s so much fun to watch the fictional attorneys throw money around like they do. Laura Wasser admitted as much, saying:

I don't know where all of that wealth is coming from, but I love it for them.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly used her own divorce experiences to get into character on the set of the Ryan Murphy drama (streaming now with a Hulu subscription). She describes Laura Wasser as strong and reassuring, which is what she tries to channel into her character. She’s even talked about having “so many fun moments” with her lawyer.

Even if Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and the rest aren’t giving the most realistic portrayals of her profession, it doesn’t sound like Laura Wasser is bothered by the creative liberties taken. She said:

You take television in general, but certainly you take Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian with a grain of salt in terms of defining reality. It's entertainment. That's why we watch TV and why we go to the movies: to be entertained.

The lawyer to the stars seems to understand that Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian aren’t the type of people to let a little something like facts get in the way of a good story. That’s not what All’s Fair is about.

If you want to see what the new legal drama is all about — and why critics and audiences are on such different pages about it — new episodes are available to stream each Tuesday on Hulu.