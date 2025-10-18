Ryan Murphy Shared When He Knew That His Reality Show Pitch For Kim Kardashian Flopped (And Kris Jenner Is Involved)

Kim Kardashian is on her way back to the small screen in the 2025 TV schedule for another season of Hulu's The Kardashians, but that won't be fans' only option for seeing her on the streamer in the not-too-distant future. She's on the verge of debuting in her second major scripted role, as she re-teamed with Ryan Murphy after American Horror Story: Delicate for a new drama, called All's Fair. Murphy only has good things to say about working with her again, but also shared the story behind his pitch for a reality show that never went anywhere with her... or mom Kris Jenner.

Murphy of course has a veritable empire of scripted TV shows on streaming, cable, and network television, ranging from Monster to American Horror Story to 9-1-1, to name just a few. He's not quite known for a string of reality TV hits, but he pitched a reality project to the stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now The Kardashians anyway. As he recounted during the premiere event for All's Fair (via THR), it didn't go so well. He shared:

I went to Kris’ house and I did something I’ve never done in my career, which was I brought a reality pitch and it wasn’t good. I started my pitch and I was kind of excited. Anybody in the future who pitches to Kim, you’ve lost Kim when she starts texting on her phone. I finished my pitch and I was sort of nervous and Kris said, ‘That was really good sweetie, but you should write a role for Kim.'

Ryan Murphy didn't detail what his reality pitch actually was, and all signs point towards it never becoming a TV show, so any further information about the potential project may never be revealed. Now, with All's Fair just weeks away from premiering for anybody with a Hulu subscription, Kris Jenner is continuing to get her wish for her daughter.

After AHS: Delicate cast member Naomi Watts praised Kim Kardashian, a second collaboration between Murphy and the SKIMS co-founder is on the way. Murphy reflected on Kardashian agreeing to join AHS: Delicate, saying:

And Kim was fantastic. I was so curious about her because she has a huge life. She has a huge, wonderful family. I was so startled that she would agree to do this. When asked why, she said, ‘because it’s iconic and I like iconic shit,’ which is very Kim.

Fans of the reality-turned-scripted star will have to wait until the Hulu premiere on November 4 to see if Kim Kardashian's All's Fair character is as "iconic" as her character, Siobhan Corbyn, on American Horror Story: Delicate. I do think it's safe to already say that the cast is pretty iconic! Joining Kardashian as main cast members are Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, and Glenn Close, although Close shared why she almost passed on All's Fair.

The new series will be a legal drama that will presumably be short on the horror that Kardashian helped to deliver on AHS: Delicate. The six leading ladies make up a team of divorce attorneys who open their own practice after leaving a firm that was dominated by men. The stakes are high, the secrets are scandalous, and money talks in All's Fair, and one of my big questions already is whether Ryan Murphy and Co. designed this as a possible ongoing series or one-off like some of his anthology projects.

Find out what's in store on All's Fair with the series premiere on Tuesday, November 4 on Hulu. The first three episodes will release on premiere day, and then the rest of the season will release new episodes weekly. If you also want to check out Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the family even sooner, Season 7 of The Kardashians arrives on Hulu on Thursday, October 23.