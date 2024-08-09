How To Watch Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony 2024 Live Stream Online For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch The Olympics Closing Ceremony Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Broadcast date: Sunday, August 11 (US, CA, UK) | Monday, August 12 (AU) Start time: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 5am AEST (Monday) Channel: NBC (US) | CBC (CA) | BBC One (UK) | Channel 9 (AU) US stream: Peacock TV FREE International streams: 9Now (AU) BBC iPlayer (UK) | CBC Gem (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch The Olympics Closing Ceremony: Preview

It’s been an unforgettable 17 days as athletes from all walks of life have pushed themselves to breaking point, hoping to achieve their dreams and secure Olympic bronze, silver, or gold. But, before the curtain is drawn on Paris 2024, there’s one more crowd-pleasing celebration planned. You won’t want to miss this triumphant farewell to the Games (even Tom Cruise has RSVP’d). Read our guide below for how to watch The Olympics Closing Ceremony free and from anywhere now.

Artistic Director Thomas Jolly made history with his audacious – and somewhat controversial – Olympic opening ceremony. That saw thousands of participants conveyed down the River Seine, revelers swell the streets of Paris, Lady Gaga flanked by pink pom poms, and a triumphant Celine Dion giving her first live performance in years from atop the Eiffel Tower.

And, just like Mondo Duplantis’ new world record in the pole vault, expectations for the closing ceremony are sky high. Set inside the country’s largest national stadium, the Stade de France, Jolly will stage a two-hour-long spectacle dubbed “Records.” The show will commemorate the remarkable accomplishments of this year's athletes – sporting heroes like Léon Marchand, Simone Biles, Duplantis, and Noah Lyles among them – while also meditating on the “fragile” legacy and future of the Games.

They’ll be all the traditional pomp and ceremony, too, like the Parade of Flags and the snuffing out of the Olympic cauldron. But, guaranteeing that the Paris Olympics doesn’t finish on a bum note, Hollywood star Tom Cruise will be making an explosive entrance. He’ll descend Mission: Impossible-style into the Stade de France, as part of the handover between Paris and Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Summer Games.

It’s going to be a phenomenal final chapter to an unforgettable Olympics. Keep reading for our guide and watch The Olympics Closing Ceremony online free from anywhere in the world.

Where to find the best free Paris 2024 Olympic Games coverage

There’s no shortage of options to watch Paris Olympic Games 2024 online. Australia surely offers the most in-depth coverage, with Channel 9 and 9Now promising 24-hour, around-the-clock live reporting via their dedicated Olympic channels. And 9Now is, thankfully, 100% free to use.

Meanwhile, there’s a wealth of coverage across the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on CBC and CBC Gem in Canada. And both of these on-demand platforms are utterly free to use.

Other countries with free coverage include France on France Télévisions, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and RTE in Ireland.

Out of the country? We explain below how to use a VPN to port yourself home.

How to watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony 2024 online from anywhere

If you're abroad on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony just as you would at home.

While streaming services like BBC iPlayer restrict access from IP addresses outside of their licensed country, there's a piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for the Olympics Closing Ceremony, head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony online FREE in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Au revoir, Paris! You can watch The Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on BBC One on Sunday, August 11 from 8pm BST, or tune in an hour earlier as Clare Balding recaps the best of Paris 2024.

If you’ve cut the cord, BBC iPlayer allows UK viewers to stream all the action live and on-demand, in addition to providing a curated digital channel dubbed Olympics Extra. BBC iPlayer is compatible on a range of devices and, better still, it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

NB: If you’re a UK citizen traveling abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access a regionally-restricted service like BBC iPlayer and stream The Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony online just as you would back home.

How to watch The Olympics Closing Ceremony in the US

(Image credit: NBC)

US viewers can watch The Olympics Closing Ceremony from Sunday, August 11 on NBC. Jimmy Fallon and sports reporter Mike Tirico will host the Olympic broadcast live from 3pm ET / 12pm PT, with the program repeated later in the day at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Live streaming coverage will also be available via Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Peacock is the official streaming home of the Games, and a Peacock subscription will let you watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony and more online. This starts from $7.99 a month for Peacock Premium, or get Premium Plus at $13.99 a month and cut the commercials. With a 12 month annual plan, you’ll save and only pay for the equivalent of 10 months. Even better, if you’re a student, a monthly subscription only costs $1.99 a month.

Alternatively, FuboTV is an ideal cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide NBC so that you can watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony live or on-demand, but it's got heaps of sports coverage and a varied selection of channels – including ABC, ESPN, USA, FX and Telemundo.

The platform’s entry-level Pro plan comes packed with over 140 channels for a very reasonable $79.99 a month – and that’s only after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal.

How to watch the Olympic Closing Ceremony online FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Aussies are gonna want to grab a cup of joe: the Olympic Closing Ceremony will air on Monday, August 12 from 5am AEST on Channel Nine, and will run for just over two hours. If you’re not a morning person, you’re in luck. The channel will air the Paris closing ceremony again later in the day at 9:20pm AEST.

A free streaming option for cord-cutters is 9Now. Providing 40 channels of live and on-demand programming, the Australian streaming service is completely FREE. All you need to do is create an account using your email and password.

Alternatively, purchasing the Stan Sport add-on on top of a basic Stan plan might be tempting for avid followers of the Olympics. Stan Sport provides a HD, ad-free experience for starters. Plus, it provides eight exclusive international Olympics channels to boot. New subscribers can get their base plan free for the first 30-days (beginning from AU$12 for Stan Basic), but Stan Sport is charged at AU$15 a month, with no free trial period available.

An Aussie out of the country? If you find yourself abroad when the Olympics Closing Ceremony takes place, subscribe to a VPN to access regional services like 9Now or Stan and continue streaming like you were right back home.

How to watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony online FREE in Canada

(Image credit: CBC)

The Olympics Closing Ceremony is going to spectacular and bittersweet. Canadians can watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony on either CBC or TSN on Sunday, August 11, with Scott Russell hosting coverage from 3pm ET / 12am PT.

If you’ve cut the cord, then live stream the ceremony on CBC Gem. Gem offers live streams of multiple channels, a round-the-clock Olympic Channel, and on-demand content. It’s 100% free to use, simply sign-up by creating an account.

If you’re currently vacationing abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access Canada-specific services and stream the Olympics Closing Ceremony just as you would from home.

Where is the Closing Ceremony for the Olympics 2024? Unlike the Seine-set inaugural event, the Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place in a more traditional venue, the Stade de France just north of Paris. It’s hosted athletics events and Rugby Sevens matches, but will be converted into a giant concert hall for Paris 2024’s crowd-pleasing finale.

What time is the Closing Ceremony in Paris in 2024? The official Closing Ceremony will begin at 9pm CEST (Paris time) on Sunday, August 11. That means US sports fans will want to tune in from 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you’re UK based, the ceremony will start at 8pm BST, while Australians can watch the Closing Ceremony live from 5am AEST on Monday, August 11 (or later the same day at 9:20pm AEST).

How can I watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony online? There are loads of streaming options when it comes to watching the 2024 Closing Ceremony. The NBC channel and Peacock are best options in the US, while CBC and CBC Gem will keep Canadian sports entertained with all the latest Olympic action. UK viewers can stream the Closing Ceremony coverage free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (though you’ll require a valid TV license), while Channel Nine and 9Now will capture the spectacular end to the 2024 Games for Australian viewers, neither of which charge a fee.