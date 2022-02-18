Hulu New Releases: The Princess Bride, The Oscars, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming March 2022

The month of March 2022 is coming in hot with a wide assortment of additions to the Hulu streaming library. With originals like the long-awaited Deep Water, which finally gave us a trailer teasing the Ana de Armas/Ben Affleck film , as well as several Oscar winners like Juno, Crash, and L.A. Confidential, there’s quite a bit in store for the month ahead. Plus, the 2022 Oscars are actually happening, and The Princess Bride will be available to watch as you wish.

If you need to catch up with February’s additions to the Hulu library , you can divert to that listing for a moment. Otherwise, it’s time to jump into the March 2022 titles that’ll have you checking whether or not your Hulu subscription is current.

New On Hulu The Week Of March 1: Fresh, The Dropout, And More

March 2022 sees Sebastian Stan's title as Hollywood's most charming cannibal put to the test, thanks to the debut of the Sundance screamer Fresh. Meanwhile, the limited series original The Dropout sees Amanda Seyfried starring in the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, and her business dreams that turned to nightmares.

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere - 3/1/22

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1 - 3/1/22

2 DAYS IN THE VALLEY (1996) - 3/1/22

8MM (1999) - 3/1/22

A MADEA CHRISTMAS (2013) - 3/1/22

ANOTHER EARTH (2011) - 3/1/22

BABY MAMA (2008) - 3/1/22

THE BANGER SISTERS (2002) - 3/1/22

BEACHES (1988) - 3/1/22

BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001) - 3/1/22

BENNY & JOON (1993) - 3/1/22

THE BIG SCARY S WORD (2020) - 3/1/22

BLUE CHIPS (1994) - 3/1/22

BLUE VELVET (1986) - 3/1/22

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE (2003) - 3/1/22

BROTHERS (2009) - 3/1/22

CAN'T BUY ME LOVE (1987) - 3/1/22

CASUALTIES OF WAR (1989) - 3/1/22

CENTER STAGE (2000) - 3/1/22

CHARLIE WILSON'S WAR (2007) - 3/1/22

THE CHOICE (2016) - 3/1/22

CRASH (2005) - 3/1/22

DANCE FLICK (2009) - 3/1/22

DANGEROUS BEAUTY (1998) - 3/1/22

DEFICIT (2007) - 3/1/22

DEMOLITION MAN (1993) - 3/1/22

THE DESCENDANTS (2011) - 3/1/22

DEUCES WILD (2002) - 3/1/22

DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS (1995) - 3/1/22

DISASTER MOVIE (2008) - 3/1/22

DOWNHILL RACER (1969) - 3/1/22

DRINKING BUDDIES (2013) - 3/1/22

THE EDGE (1997) - 3/1/22

EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990) - 3/1/22

EVAN ALMIGHTY (2007) - 3/1/22

FEEL THE NOISE (2007) - 3/1/22

THE FIRM (1993) - 3/1/22

FLATLINERS (1990) - 3/1/22

FOREVER MY GIRL (2018) - 3/1/22

FREEDOMLAND (2006) - 3/1/22

FRIGHT NIGHT (1985) - 3/1/22

G (2005) - 3/1/22

GARDEN STATE (2004) - 3/1/22

GHOULIES (1985) - 3/1/22

THE GIFT (2000) - 3/1/22

GIGLI (2003) - 3/1/22

GLORY (1989) - 3/1/22

THE GOLDEN CHILD (1986) - 3/1/22

THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD (1965) - 3/1/22

GREEN ZONE (2010) - 3/1/22

GUARDING TESS (1994) - 3/1/22

GUESS WHO (2005) - 3/1/22

GUNFIGHT AT THE O.K. CORRAL (1957) - 3/1/22

HARDBALL (2001) - 3/1/22

HEAVEN CAN WAIT (1978) - 3/1/22

HERE COMES THE BOOM (2012) - 3/1/22

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY (2005) - 3/1/22

THE INSIDER (1999) - 3/1/22

JUNO (2007) - 3/1/22

KISS THE GIRLS (1997) - 3/1/22

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997) - 3/1/22

LAND OF THE DEAD (2005) - 3/1/22

THE LAST WALTZ (1978) - 3/1/22

LAWLESS (2012) - 3/1/22

THE LIFE AQUATIC WITH STEVE ZISSOU (2004) - 3/1/22

LOOK WHO'S TALKING (1989) - 3/1/22

MARGIN CALL (2011) - 3/1/22

THE MEDDLER (2015) - 3/1/22

MOBY DOC (2021) - 3/1/22

MY SUPER EX-GIRLFRIEND (2006) - 3/1/22

THE OMEN (1976) - 3/1/22

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986) - 3/1/22

PEOPLE LIKE US (2012) - 3/1/22

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY (2007) - 3/1/22

PLATOON LEADER (1988) - 3/1/22

PREDATORS (2010) - 3/1/22

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987) - 3/1/22

THE RAID 2 (2014) - 3/1/22

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION (1997) - 3/1/22

ROXANNE (1987) - 3/1/22

THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS (2001) - 3/1/22

SAHARA (2005) - 3/1/22

THE SAINT (1997) - 3/1/22

SAVIOR FOR SALE (2021) - 3/1/22

SCOTTY AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD (2017) - 3/1/22

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (1995) - 3/1/22

SHANGHAI NOON (2000) - 3/1/22

SHINE A LIGHT (2008) - 3/1/22

SHIT & CHAMPAGNE (2020) - 3/1/22

SHOW ME THE PICTURE (2019) - 3/1/22

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992) - 3/1/22

SPACED INVADERS (1990) - 3/1/22

THE SQUARE (2017) - 3/1/22

ST. ELMO'S FIRE (1985) - 3/1/22

STARSHIP TROOPERS (1997) - 3/1/22

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001) - 3/1/22

THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY (1999) - 3/1/22

THE TERMINAL (2004) - 3/1/22

TIM BURTON'S CORPSE BRIDE (2005) - 3/1/22

TO CATCH A THIEF (1955) - 3/1/22

TRANSCENDENCE (2014) - 3/1/22

TRAPPED (2002) - 3/1/22

UNSTOPPABLE (2010) - 3/1/22

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000) - 3/1/22

THE VIRGIN SUICIDES (2000) - 3/1/22

THE WOMAN IN BLACK (2002) - 3/1/22

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere - 3/3/22

BEFORE MIDNIGHT (2013) - 3/3/22

OCULUS (2013) - 3/3/22

FRESH (2022) - 3/4/22

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere - 3/4/22

BENEDETTA (2021) - 3/4/22

LANTERN'S LANE (2021) - 3/4/22

New On Hulu The Week Of March 5: Stronger, The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere, And More

Season 7 of The Masked Singer comes to Fox this week, and it's already made headlines thanks to the reported appearance of Rudy Giuliani as a contestant. On the movies side of things, the Jake Gyllenhaal biopic Stronger is coming online, telling the story of Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing.

STRONGER (2017) - 3/5/22

MARK, MARY, & SOME OTHER PEOPLE (2021) - 3/6/22

INDIA SWEETS & SPICES (2021) - 3/8/22

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere - 3/9/22

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere - 3/10/22

Domino Masters: Series Premiere - 3/10/22

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere - 3/10/22

AMERICAN REFUGEE (2021) - 3/10/22

New On Hulu The Week Of March 12: Deep Water, Keeping Up with the Kardashians Complete Season 20, And More

As promised earlier, this is the week that you'll finally get to see Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck playing total psychos in love, thanks to the Hulu original Deep Water. On a totally unrelated note, the complete 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will also be available this week, for a nice change of pace.

MULTIVERSE (2022) - 3/12/22

Claws: Complete Season 4 - 3/14/22

HELL HATH NO FURY (2021) - 3/14/22

ALL GOOD THINGS (2010) - 3/15/22

NATURE CALLS (2012) - 3/15/22

YOU CAN'T KILL MEME (2021) - 3/15/22

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere - 3/16/22

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere - 3/16/22

STEP (2017) - 3/16/22

BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN (2021) - 3/17/22

Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere - 3/18/22

DEEP WATER (2022) - 3/18/22

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere - 3/18/22

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere - 3/18/22

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20 - 3/18/22

New On Hulu The Week Of March 19: Wrath Of Man, Atlanta Season 3 Premiere, And More

Atlanta finally returns with new episodes, and while we know quite a bit about Season 3, we've only just learned that Season 4's fall debut will be the beginning of the end. Strangely enough, this may inspire the Wrath of Man in some fans, which means Jason Statham's rampage thriller of the same name is going to be a welcome debut in Hulu's March additions.

CAPTAINS OF ZA'ATARI (2021) - 3/19/22

I KNOW WHO KILLED ME (2007) - 3/19/22

MY LITTLE PONY (2017) - 3/19/22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere - 3/22/22

Bloods: Season 2A - 3/23/22

SUMMER DAYS, SUMMER NIGHTS (2021) - 3/23/22

WRATH OF MAN (2021) - 3/23/22

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere - 3/25/22

AMERICAN SIEGE (2022) - 3/25/22

New On Hulu The Week Of March 26: Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa, The Oscars, And More

While the Jackass saga may not have won any Oscars in its time, the franchise does have a nomination to its name. 2013's Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which is also debuting on Hulu this month, scored the franchise a nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in 2014! Who won instead? We'll leave that as a surprise, should you be researching your Oscar trivia for this week's airing of the 94th Academy Awards.

MASS (2021) - 3/26/22

The Oscars - 3/28/22

MONSTERS AND MEN (2018) - 3/28/22

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere - 3/29/22

JACKASS PRESENTS: BAD GRANDPA (2013) - 3/29/22

JACKASS PRESENTS: BAD GRANDPA EXTENDED CUT (2013) - 3/29/22

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere - 3/30/22

KILLING THEM SOFTLY (2012) - 3/30/22

First Day: Complete Season 2 - 3/31/22

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub) - 3/31/22

It's a pretty busy month for members of the Hulu family, and there's a ton of stuff we haven't even mentioned. If you're a fan of classics such as Demolition Man or Fright Night, or want to catch up on buzz-worthy titles from 2021 like Mass, it's all part of March 2022's incoming wave of titles. So check the schedule above closely, as titles are subject to change and availability, much like the 2022 TV premiere dates!