Yellowstone's Not Even On The Air Anymore, And Yet It's Still Getting Snubbed

For the most part, I think the New York Times list of the 100 best shows of "Peak TV" in the 21st Century is good. Sure, there are some shows I’d move around, and I would have a different show at #1 (I would’ve voted for The Wire over Breaking Bad), but all in all, it’s fine. There are always some snubs and some surprises on lists like this, and one show I was shocked not to see anywhere in the top 100 is Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner. Really? I have a few thoughts on why that might be.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

I Did Lose Interest In The Show

I’ll admit, I did fade out of the show towards the end of its 5-season run (which is available to watch with a Peacock subscription). I really loved the first 3 seasons of Yellowstone, but it started to get a little too over-the-top and nonsensical towards the end. Losing Costner as John Dutton before the show's end didn't help, either. Not that it was ever realistic. I mean, how many ranch hands and people can one group of people murder before the authorities step in? By the last couple of seasons, it was almost cartoony in how ridiculous things got on John Dutton’s ranch.

So it doesn’t end well, but there are plenty of great shows on the list with endings that people hated, perhaps most infamously, Lost (#32 on the list). And let’s be honest, the last couple of seasons of Arrested Development (#12) that aired on Netflix aren’t on the same level as the first three. So while I don’t think Yellowstone ended well, it’s still surprising to see it nowhere on the list. I have to wonder if there is another reason…

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(Image credit: Peacock)

Is Yellowstone ‘Conservative Coded’?

Often over the years, Yellowstone (and Sheridan more broadly) was actually criticized for being “conservative-coded.” That's something the Times itself has argued over the years. I agree with that, to some extent, but that doesn’t make it a bad show. The list was voted on by Hollywood insiders, so I suppose it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the show was not voted for because of that. Some actors, like Sam Elliott, have been outspoken about it. That doesn’t really make sense to me. I don’t personally agree with Kevin Costner’s character’s politics, but that didn’t make it a bad show by any means.

My point is that I hope that’s a reason that the voters snubbed the show, because that’s not good enough of a reason. It’s not my favorite show, by any means, and it’s certainly nowhere near my Top 10, but not one of the top 100? That is very odd to me. It’s just as odd as how biased the list seems to be against long-running network shows, like Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS, neither of which are on the list, either, despite their wild popularity over decades of seasons. CSI isn't on the list, either (and obviously it wasn't confused for NCIS, either).

Ultimately, don’t worry, I’m not going to lose any sleep over any of this. I never expect to completely agree with any list like this. As I said, I think, for the most part, the list is good. I would’ve had a different personal Top 5 that included Band of Brothers (#28), Game of Thrones (another show that fell apart at the end, ranked #6 here), White Lotus (#21), Slow Horses (#62), and the aforementioned The Wire (#2), but that’s personal opinion, not a consensus, obviously. I would’ve had Yellowstone on the list somewhere as well.