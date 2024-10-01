‘I Know There Are A Lot Of Disappointed Fans Out There’: Rocker Corey Taylor Defends ‘Nicest’ Person Dave Grohl, But Says Baby Out Of Wedlock Announcement Was ‘100% Messy’
He knows a thing or two about duality.
It’s been a few days now since Dave Grohl announced the news he’d had a baby out of wedlock with another woman. Despite sleuthing, the identity of said woman has not been made public, and reports have instead focused on Grohl’s wife not wearing her ring and Kate Hudson allegedly supporting her pal. But the announcement had ripple effects in the rocker community, too, and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor recently weighed in on what he thinks happened and why.
The big news of the day should have been how Slipknot is hitting a big anniversary, but in an interview with Your Mom's House, the hosts were really interested in what Taylor had to say about the whole Grohl situation as a rocker himself. Corey Taylor actually knows Dave Grohl and he called him “one of the nicest people on the planet,” but he also has a theory regarding why the frontman of the goofily named Foo Fighters ultimately spoke out about his personal life situation.
Noting we still do not know the identity of the woman Dave Grohl had an affair with, Taylor discussed the ins and outs of what happens when someone has a piece of information in the industry they can potentially use against you.
The hosts went on to talk about how being a “good person” or “bad person” is not “just black and white” and Corey Taylor seemed to agree, again repeating that he knows Grohl on a personal level and iterating he is a nice person.
Some of the rocker’s other acquaintances have spoken out about their relationships with the rocker following the announcement, but most of them have been ex-girlfriends who have called Grohl a “scumbag” or PR experts that have handled situations like the Foo Fighters singer's in the past. It’s nice to hear from someone with similar life experiences and who has a different sort of connection, having played together with one another in the past. Life is complicated, and this ‘nice’ guy Dave Grohl situation certainly highlights that.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend.