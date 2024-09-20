‘I Just Felt Like I Knew He Was A Scumbag.’ Dave Grohl’s Ex Weighs In After ‘Rumblings’ Ran Around Before Love Child Announcement

In the days since Dave Grohl announced he’d fathered a baby out of wedlock , some people who knew him or know him have come out of the wood work to tell their stories about the rocker. This now includes his ex Kari Wuhrer, who said she’d learned about the Foo Fighter star’s cheating while dating him in the ‘90s. And she heard about it from his then-girlfriend (or other girlfriend) at the time.

The other day we wrote about Tina Basich, a popular female snowboarder who dated Dave Grohl in the ‘90s. She’d opened up in her book about how Grohl had “two” girlfriends while he was seeing her, a move that eventually prompted their break-up and his “rockstar exit.” As it turns out, that other woman is none other than Wuhrer, who claimed she didn’t know about Basich at the time either, mentioning, “I never heard about her.”

In fact, she said she famously called in to The Howard Stern Show to complain about an argument she’d had with the rocker. Basich happened to catch (or hear about) the interview and reached out to reveal he was dating two women at once. As she also wrote in her book:

I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me.

The end result? A "so disappointed and pissed” Basich and Grohl broke up, and Wuhrer also never personally heard from the frontman again… but she still saw him around.

Wuhrer alleged there were “rumblings” in the community Grohl might still have been getting around before his baby announcement (which might tie in with reports Grohl's wife was prepped about the announcement in advance). They did, after all, live in the same LA community and attend the same play place with their kids. But Wuhrer says the rocker never acknowledged her after their split, telling TMZ :

He would just look at me like I didn't exist. I just felt like I knew he was scumbag after that.

Like Grohl, Wuhrer got married in 2003. She has three children with her husband James Scura while the Foo Fighters rocker has two children with his wife Jordyn Blum, who has recently been spotted without a wedding ring. The identity of the woman who fathered his third child has been kept under wraps at this point, despite one confirmed false claim. Still, that hasn’t stopped people from sleuthing .