‘Words Aren’t Enough In Moments Like These.’ A PR Expert Weighed In After ‘Authentic’ Dave Grohl Announced He Had A Child Out Of Wedlock

Dave Grohl built a reputation as the nicest guy in rock, but he’s held the public’s attention in recent weeks as the Foo Fighters frontman revealed he’d had a baby with a woman who is not his wife of more than 20 years. In the time since, a lot of rumors have swirled, and now a PR expert is weighing in on the aftermath.

Grayce McCormick from Lightfinder Public Relations spoke out to explain that from a PR perspective, the famous frontman of the Foo Fighters and Nirvana band member has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to build new bridges with his family and audience alike. He told The Mirror the first step was the “public apology” but there’s more to come.

Dave Grohl's recent public apology to his family is the first step in a deeply personal and challenging journey As someone who has always been seen as authentic and grounded, Dave's public acknowledgment of his actions sets a tone of accountability. However, words alone aren't enough in moments like these.

Rock stars make headlines all the time for wild or insensitive behavior. I don’t think you’d need to look much harder than searching for Kanye West rants to get that vibe. But Grohl is a particular case because he built his entire reputation on being the guy in the band that shows up on Top Chef and being the guy from that band that does Sesame Street . He’s the guy who takes recording breaks to swim with his kid . His latest announcement sort of flies in the face of these other things.

Listen, nice guys can still make mistakes, and Grohl said in his apology that he is working to build the trust again with his wife and the three daughters he shares with Jordyn Blum. But as the PR expert notes, the whole thing is going to be “challenging,” likely both at home and in the public eye.

It’s been a real brouhaha. The family has tried to keep private the name of the woman who had Grohl’s baby, but some folks on the Internet tried to fake being the baby mama . Others have tried to sleuth out who Grohl’s child’s mother is . Some of his exes have come out of the word work to call out Grohl for “scumbag” behavior in the ‘90s , as well.

But McCormick says there’s a "path forward."

His legacy as an unproblematic figure can evolve into one of resilience and personal growth, showing that even in moments of personal failure, there's always a path forward when approached with sincerity and dedication.

The Foo Fighters currently have a tour date set for September 29th and it will hopefully be a much-needed moment where the music can shine instead of the personal life stuff. But we’ll continue to keep you updated as this story unfolds.