I Watched His Three Daughters On Netflix, And Have To Talk About How Relatable The Family Conflict Is

The streaming wars are showing no signs of slowing down, with the various services offering a variety of new and exciting content. One new film that might end up being one of the best Netflix movies out there is Azazel Jacobs' His Three Daughters, which is streaming now for those with a Netflix subscription. I recently streamed the flick, and have to talk about the family dynamics, especially as we slowly get closer to The Holidays.

His Three Daughters focuses on (you guessed it) three sisters, adult women who are forced to cohabitate as their father is in hospice care. Director Azazel Jacobs put tributes to hospice nurses in the film, but other than that its largely about the three women's relationships with each other. And I loved how realistic it felt, especially in the way that family occasions tend to bring out honesty among relatives... for better or worse.

I personally tuned into His Three Daughters largely because of its trio of leading actresses, including The Gilded Age icon Carrie Coon and Wanda Maximoff herself, MCU fan favorite Elizabeth Olsen. From the start of the movie, it's clear just how three different each of the characters are. Olsen's Christina is overly positive but missing her young daughter, Coon's Katie is trying to take control while admonishing Lyonne's Rachel, who is struggling with the invasion of her home.

While the subject matter is obviously quite emotional since they're comparing for their father's death, in some ways it feels like it could set during any family event or holiday. The three sisters are brought together, and once cohabitating tensions naturally rise.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The titular characters of His Three Daughters are so specific and vastly different from each other, so it makes sense that they might have a unique set of issues with each other. Add in the stress of their father's end of life care, and all of the walls come down for a moving look at this particular family's dynamic.

The sisters didn't have soap opera-like drama with each other, but instead they're just very different people who can sometimes struggle to be around each other. This is no doubt relatable for plenty of siblings out there. But just because they can get on each other's nerves doesn't mean they don't love each other.

Aside from all the sibling dynamics, the story about a family coping through end of life care is also something that is sure to touch Netflix subscribers who have dealt with this in the real world. Azazel Jacobs' direction and writing doesn't try to lean on melodrama here, but instead offers a realistic and touching portrayal. With a fascinating use of color and perfect pacing, His Three Daughters builds to an emotional crescendo that's sure to elicit strong feelings.

His Three Daughters is streaming now on Netflix. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan what you're watching next year.