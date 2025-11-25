This Amazing Hulu Plus HBO Max Black Friday Deal Is Here Just In Time For The Next Game Of Thrones Spinoff

It’s that time of year, and the Black Friday streaming deals are coming fast and furious. One that should definitely grab your attention is the fantastic deal that Hulu and HBO Max are teaming up for. This deal is just in time to not only catch up on the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, but also for Season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set to drop on January 18th, 2026.

Get The HBO Max Add-On For Just $2.99 A Month

Between all the great content you get with a regular Hulu subscription, and when you click here to get the HBO Max with ads subscription add-on, you’ll have more than enough to get through the long winter ahead. The add-on price is good for 12 months, which really makes it worth it, as the normal price is $10.99 a month from the streamer, or $109 annually. This makes it a giant savings with this Black Friday deal.

Grab this great deal for Hulu and HBO Max! This Black Friday only lasts for a few days, but along with the regular price for Hulu ($11.99 per month), you can add HBO Max for just $2.99 a month for 12 months. Catch up on Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and all the other great content HBO has to offer, along with shows like Only Murders in the Building and High Potential on Hulu.

That doesn’t include the $11.99 a month for a Hulu subscription, which you’ll need to sign up for. But that's well worth it, as there are a ton of fantastic options to watch on that streamer, too. Essentially, you’re almost getting two of the best streaming services for the price of one. You can choose from any of Hulu’s plans to become eligible for HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Max)

As I mentioned, the latest Game of Thrones spinoff/prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to drop in a couple of months. The show, based on a novella series by George R.R. Martin called Tales of Dunk and Egg, stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire “Egg,” whose real name is Prince Aegon Targaryen, and who eventually became Aegon V of Westeros.

There’s so much more, of course:

The Pitt Season 2 - One of the best shows of 2025 is returning on January 8th, and I can’t wait. Season 1 won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys in September, and Noah Wyle was named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well. Get caught up now, before Season 2 starts!

- One of the best shows of 2025 is returning on January 8th, and I can’t wait. Season 1 won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys in September, and Noah Wyle was named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well. Get caught up now, before Season 2 starts! House of the Dragon Season 3 - Expected to air sometime in the summer of 2026, it follows two excellent seasons that have been wildly popular on HBO Max

- Expected to air sometime in the summer of 2026, it follows two excellent seasons that have been wildly popular on HBO Max The White Lotus Season 4 - No time table has been set for Season 4 of the popular show from creator/writer Mike White, but hopefully we’ll see it by the end of 2026, as the next season is currently casting and is expected to beginning shooting in France soon.

- No time table has been set for Season 4 of the popular show from creator/writer Mike White, but hopefully we’ll see it by the end of 2026, as the next season is currently casting and is expected to beginning shooting in France soon. It: Welcome to Derry - Currently airing, the show, based on Stephen King’s popular novel It, has been one of the most talked about shows of 2026.

- Currently airing, the show, based on Stephen King’s popular novel It, has been one of the most talked about shows of 2026. Task - Another of the most talked about shows of 2025, from the creator of Mares of Easttown, is Task, which finished its first fantastic season in October, so all the episodes are available for this very bingable show.

Those are just a few of the shows available, and I’ve not even mentioned all the DC content that you can find with an HBO Max subscription, including Superman from this summer and so much more. Plus, you get all the great content on Hulu, like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, High Potential, and much, much more. This is definitely a deal you want to get in now.